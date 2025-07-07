Amon-Ra St. Brown & Chase Young 'Get Set' for School with Champs Sports
Today, Champs Sports kicked off its 'Get Set' campaign just in time for the back-to-school season. It marks the latest installment of the company's Sport For Life brand platform.
The ‘Get Set’ campaign is all about anticipation, participation, and transformation — not just for the back-to-school season, but in all aspects of your life on and off the field.
From grade school and college students to the supportive parents on the sidelines, Champs Sports has everyone covered with head-to-toe essentials timed to the upcoming season.
To bring this vision to life, Champs Sports has partnered with three star NFL stars, including Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) for adidas, Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) for Nike, and Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) for New Balance.
Each player brings their unique personalities and styles to the campaign as they prepare for the season ahead.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with St. Brown and Young about the powerful connection between sport and everyday life.
What about the 'Get Set' campaign made you want to partner with Champs Sports?
St. Brown: The get-back-to-school campaign was cool. Coming from a family of athletes, we always took school very seriously. It just felt right.
Young: Just inspiring kids to get ready for school, that's something I feel like is big for the community. Just getting kids to get active in their school and helping them get excited to go back.
Student-athletes are gearing up for school. Do you have any fond memories from the first day of school?
St. Brown: For me, it was just getting your classes and getting your outfit. I went to private school growing up, and even in my middle school, we had to wear a dress code. So, I was never really able to wear what I wanted in school, just a fresh uniform. It was always cool to see everyone again and meet up.
Young: I was always really excited just to see my friends that I hadn't seen over the summer. So, just getting back to my buddies laughing and things like that.
If you were starting a new school year, what shoes would you wear on the first day?
St. Brown: I'd wear probably some Adidas Spezial.
Young: I would probably have to go New Balance 740 or the 992s. The 992, we call them like the OGs.
So you've picked your sneakers, how are you building the rest of your outfit?
St. Brown: I'm probably going to wear something relaxed, but that still looks good. Something calm, maybe a matching set of sweats. Some shorts, a zip-up hoodie, maybe a hat. Just something chill, but still a little looks kind of decent.
Young: I like to let my sneakers do a lot of my talking. So, just depending on the color of the shoe, that's how I would base my clothes on. I honestly like to wear a lot of solid-color clothing. So, if I'm wearing all black, I would wear really bright shoes.
What advice would you give to student-athletes as they go back-to-school shopping?
St. Brown: You got to have some fresh kicks, make sure they get a nice pair of fresh kicks - adidas if you ask me. From there, you just build up.
What advice would you give to student-athletes as they start preparing for the new year?
Young: I'm not going to fake, if I were younger, I wish I would have stayed more hydrated. I think it would have helped me with my focus in school and learning. So I would definitely tell them to stay hydrated. And honestly, just get some rest, because I feel like that's the best way to learn, you know?
Sport For Life can mean something different to everyone. How do you interpret the message?
St. Brown: Sport for Life to me is just like hard work. Sports take sacrifice, dedication, and just hard work.
Young: Everything I do is kind of revolving around sports, so I feel like that's what it means. It's not my whole identity, but it's my craft and my life.
Last question: What sneakers are you wearing off the field this summer?
St. Brown: The adidas Spezial and adidas Superstar.
Young: The New Balance 1300. It's an old-school one. The 1300 and the 1000 are my go-to. I've got a couple of good colorways in both shoes.
