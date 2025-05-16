Odell Beckham Jr. Says He "Invented the Cleat Game" — NFL Fans React
Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent, but the wide receiver built a Hall of Fame career over the course of a decade with five teams.
Whether fans think of Beckham as a New York Giant, Miami Dolphin, or one of his successful steps in between, it is impossible to separate him from his stunning footwear rotation on the field.
Beckham is aware of his influence on the footwear industry and football culture, which led him to make a bold claim. Beckham said of himself, "Invented the cleat game. Let's be honest."
While NFL fans are eager to debate almost anything, there was not much pushback on Beckham's claim. Many of the comments on the Complex Sneakers Instagram post were in agreement with "OBJ."
"He got fined for wearing custom cleats. No lies detected," said @swithadot. "People had custom cleats before this, but he stapled himself into a different league with the kicks," added @des_to_dolo.
The user @kicksologyg said, "He ain't start it, but he without question got it poppin'." Other football fans mentioned Cam Newton and Chad Ochocinco Johnson for wearing custom cleats before Beckham.
While Beckham's career still is not over, neither is his footwear legacy. In July 2024, a lengthy legal battle between Beckham and Nike finally concluded. The results were mixed for both parties.
The All-Pro wide receiver has since worn adidas and other custom cleats (including Kyrie Irving's kicks) on the field since his acrimonious split with Nike.
Regardless of Beckham's next moves on the football field, everyone seems to be agreement that he was an integral part of football cleat culture for a decade.
