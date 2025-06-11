Adidas is Dropping Anthony Edwards Football Cleats in 2026
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature adidas basketball shoe was a smashing success. The adidas AE 1 was so hot that adidas stretched the shoe's lifecycle out over two NBA seasons.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has dominated the hardwood and sneaker industry long enough; now, it is coming for the football field.
According to Sneaker News, adidas will launch the AE 1 Low as a football cleat in 2026. Currently, there is no official release date, pictures, or pricing. However, the Instagram posts below show a mock-up of what the cleats could look like.
However, we know the adidas AE 1 basketball shoe costs $110 in adult sizes. So, the football cleat version of the model should cost slightly more than its basketball shoe counterpart.
Not only does the low-top and stylish silhouette lend itself to the gridiron, but Edwards has a background as a football player. Meanwhile, NFL players have clamored for adidas AE 1 football cleats.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter said he wanted the shoes turned into cleats. Even better, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison debuted custom adidas AE 1 football cleats last December against the Atlanta Falcons.
Online shoppers can find the adidas AE 1 Low for as low as $77 (30% off) at adidas.com. Just do not confuse the discounted prices with a lack of excitement. This has been the most popular new basketball shoe for any brand (especially adidas) for some time.
Edwards will be the first adidas athlete to have his basketball shoes redesigned into football cleats. The only other NBA players to enjoy that honor are pillars of the Nike family: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.
