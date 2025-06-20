Patrick Mahomes Eyes the NFL Season with Oakley Meta AI Glasses
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes always looks for the slightest edge to gain an advantage on Sundays. Thanks to Mahomes' eyewear sponsor, the three-time NFL Super Bowl MVP has just added a new piece of equipment to his toolbox.
Mahomes became the first NFL player to sign with Oakley in 2019. Two years later, Oakley launched Mahomes' signature eyewear collection. With the help of Meta, they are now unveiling a brand-new category of Performance AI glasses.
Oakley Meta glasses are a new product line that will combine Oakley's signature design DNA with Meta's industry-leading technology to give you deeper insights into your physical capabilities and help you share your biggest wins—on and off the field.
The first product for athletes and fans, Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn) combines bold aesthetics with cutting-edge tech. Capture the action completely hands-free with the built-in camera and share your unique POV.
The line will launch in a new global campaign starring Team Oakley athletes like Mahomes, Kylian Mbappé, and other sports legends. The next evolution of AI glasses will debut at marquee sporting events, starting with Fanatics Fest, June 20 – 22, followed by UFC International Fight Week, June 25 – 27, with more to come this year.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Mahomes about how the glasses will change his gameday experience for the upcoming NFL season.
How excited were you when you first heard about the Oakley Meta AI glasses?
It was awesome to hear that my longtime partner, Oakley, was teaming up with Meta. Having the ability to wear my favorite sunglasses while the camera captures real-time data is wild.
What has your experience been like wearing the glasses?
It's been super easy and natural. They fit right into my daily life and workouts and really help me take it to the next level.
Football is a game of inches. Do you think these glasses can give you a competitive edge?
Absolutely. Having info right in your line of sight helps to keep me locked in. No need to take out your phone; just ask your Oakley Metas.
Oakley glasses are usually a key part of your pre-game tunnel walks. Do you think you might rock these before a game this upcoming season?
Oh for sure, I'm excited for fans to get a glimpse at my POV on game day arrivals.
In 2019, you became the first NFL player to sign with Oakley. In 2021, you launched your signature eyewear collection. Where do these glasses rank among your all-time favorites?
They're up there. To combine not only style with top-of-the-line functionality and technology is great. Oakley has always been at the forefront of technology, so it's no surprise that they collaborated with Meta to bring us a whole new level of innovation.
Last question: Which game are you most excited about for the upcoming NFL season?
We're always looking forward to every game. Each week is another opportunity to get out there and compete and leave everything out on the field with the team.
