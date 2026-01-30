Women's basketball has never been more popular. To coincide with the rising influence of women’s hoopers, Jordan Brand has unveiled the second installment of its flagship women's basketball shoe: the Jordan Heir 2.

First launched in October 2024, the Heir Series is an expansion of Jordan Brand's longstanding commitment to innovating in the women's game. This legacy began with the women's Air Jordan OG in 1988, the Brand's first model created exclusively for women.

Napheesa Collier debuts the Jordan Heir Series 2. | Jordan Brand

The shoe is equipped with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole, an Air Zoom unit, and an adaptive cage system, the shoe offers lateral stability, allowing hoopers to maximize their game with comfort, speed, and agility.

Additionally, the shoe stabilizes the wearer's feet with a TPU exoskeleton and rubber herringbone outsole. The Jordan Heir Series 2 collection introduces the brand's lowest-profile performance silhouette designed for the shifty, high-intensity playstyle of the women's game.

The Jordan Heir Series 2. | Jordan Brand

Starring in the Heir Series 2 campaign is Minnesota Lynx power forward Napheesa Collier, a five-time WNBA All-Star and one of the best players in the league. In a statement, she lauded the technological efficiency of the Heir Series 2 and its impact on her performance on the court.

"With my footwork being an important part of my game, the Heir Series 2 is a performance shoe that provides the flexibility and stability for me to be a force on both ends of the floor," said Collier. "Everyone who follows my game knows I was a fan of the Heir Series, but the innovation in the Heir Series 2 has exceeded my expectations."

The Jordan Heir Series 2. | Jordan Brand

"Women's basketball has a very important place in the sports landscape, and Jordan Brand is committed to helping the next generation of hoopers reach their greatness. We titled this series of footwear 'Heir' knowing that these amazing athletes are next up — here to claim the basketball throne as their own," says Leo Chang, Senior Creative Director, Jordan Brand Basketball and Sport.

"The Heir Series 2 is the next iteration of the basketball sneaker designed for her, by her. The new forefoot Air Zoom unit enables even more support and responsiveness, tailored to the beautiful playing style of the women’s game," Chang added.

The Jordan Heir Series 2. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Brand Heir Series 2 will be available globally on February 20 at jordan.com and select retail locations with a retail price of $115.

