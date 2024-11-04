Bachelorette Alum & Reebok Raise Money for Recovery Organization
In 2020, America met Zac Clark on the 16th season of ABC's "Bachelorette" - in which he left engaged with lead Tayshia Adams - along the way sharing his past struggles with substance abuse and how his recovery and sobriety journey has led to major impact within the New York community via his Release Recovery organization.
Since his time on the show and breakup with Adams, Clark has remained focused on building Release Recovery and expanding his reach across the substance use and mental health recovery spaces.
Thirteen years sober, Clark's organization is dedicated to removing financial barriers to treatment for those who can’t afford it, especially in underserved communities. The foundation provides DEI, LGBTQIA+, and women’s scholarships and works to break the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health.
One avenue that has been an authentic path for growth - both personally and for his organization - is running. On November 3, Clark will run his 10th New York City Marathon, where 115 runners on his Release Foundation team powered by Reebok are aiming to raise $1,000,000 this year.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI connected with Clark ahead of the marathon to learn more about his journey, the collaboration between Release Recovery and Reebok and his goals for the race.
How has marathoning - or running in general - helped you on your sobriety journey?
"Running has played a huge role in my sobriety journey. When I was in rehab, and nearly 250 pounds, I started running both to stay in shape and as an outlet for positive mental health. When life gets chaotic, running and movement of all kinds helps me stay grounded and focused on the good."
"I’m proud to be running my 10th TCS New York City Marathon. Beyond the physical endurance and dedication, for me marathoning has become an incredible form of community building – our Release Team alone having over 300 people run the race since 2021. It’s amazing to see the energy and excitement marathon weekend brings."
What inspired Release Recovery and how has it evolved over time?
"I founded Release Recovery in 2017 after finding the gift of recovery and sobriety after years of addiction. Release Recovery is a New York-based addiction and treatment center, dedicated to helping others reclaim their lives from addiction."
"A few years later, the Release Recovery Foundation was established, our 501c3 nonprofit that offers scholarships to those seeking treatment but may not be able to afford it. We have raised over 3 million dollars and have helped well over 200 people get life-saving access to care."
How close are you to your $1 million fundraising goal?
"We’re in the home stretch of our $1M fundraising goal in support of Release Recovery Foundation! The work never ends, I’m excited to continue to bring energy and visibility into the important work the foundation provides, giving those who need it access to affordable substance use and mental health treatment."
How did you link with Reebok and why were they a fit for you?
"I’m proud to have Reebok as our partner for the 2024 NYC Marathon season. Reebok’s shared commitment to move with purpose was very important to me. Having Reebok support Release’s mission of behavior health care, substance abuse disorder and mental health is game changing."
What Reebok gear will you be wearing for the Marathon?
"For race day, I'll be wearing the Reebok Running Singlet, Speed Shorts, and the new– FloatZig X1, Reebok’s carbon-fiber race day shoe that’s super stable and lightweight and also look sick."
For information on Clark's Release Recovery Foundation and how he is changing lives, readers can visit www.ReleaseRecovery.com.