ASICS Reveals New Shoes Made From Recycled Sneakers
ASICS is taking the saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure" to an entirely new level. The Japan-based footwear brand's SportStyle division has revealed a new footwear model made from ASICS' own trash bins that combines retro inspirations with futuristic creativity.
The European-exclusive NEOCURVE - designed in collaboration with Dutch design house Studio Hagel - is made from unused ASICS samples, stock and defective products.
ASICS also partnered with leading footwear recycling company Fast Feet Grinded, who used advanced technology to disassemble discarded footwear, separating materials for reuse to build NEOCURVE.
According to ASICS, the striking wave design, metallic finishes and a color palette of the NEOCURVE is reminiscent of early 2000s techwear and the shoe is further inspired by speed races on the Salt Flats.
The result of the brand's collaborative efforts is an innovative new silhouette that encourages future recycling and promotes the process of product circularity, while still embracing a design-first approach for every-day use.
"The NEOCURVE™ project began with a simple question: 'can we create something new from what we would otherwise throw away?'” shared Hidetoshi Muraoka, Head of Circular Economy projects at ASICS Corporation.
The new shoe is part of ASICS’ commitment to localized production aimed at reducing CO2 emissions. Every step of the NEOCURVE creation process - from collection, disassembly, design and manufacturing - took place in Europe, minimizing the environmental footprint associated with global supply chains and reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.
“We wanted to create a circular economy in which people can enjoy sports and fashion with as little burden on the environment as possible," Muraoka continued.
"Despite our best efforts to reduce waste - through optimized production, digital samples, and donation programs ‘Right to Play’ - some products still end up as unsellable deadstock. This sneaker takes a stand, proving that those materials can have a second life."
ASICS' NEOCURVE sneaker - in Piedmont Grey/Pure Silver and Black/Pure Silver - is available now exclusively in Europe for €250 available on the ASICS website and at select European retailers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.