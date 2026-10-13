Carnell Tate on Adidas x SNICKERS Collab for Halloween

In late September, SNICKERS and adidas kicked off spooky season with their first-ever football collaboration. Just in time for Halloween, the two beloved brands unveiled limited-edition candy bars and football cleats. SNICKERS and adidas enlisted Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate to headline the campaign.

Tate arrived at Sunday's game in Nashville wearing a one-of-one SNICKERS x adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers. Best of all, fans can enter for a chance to win the tracksuit, sneakers, and a season's worth of Snickers. Follow @snickers on Instagram and follow the instructions for a chance to win.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Tate about his role in the campaign, thoughts on the limited-edition cleats, and favorite Halloween traditions.

The SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II. | adidas

How excited were you when adidas/SNICKERS reached out to you to star in this campaign?

Very excited, man. I grew up a SNICKERS fan. SNICKERS was always my favorite Halloween candy to go out there and trick-or-treat for. So I was very excited to be able to collaborate with them and then also include the football side of it.

The SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II. | adidas

What are your thoughts on the SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II? Those look crazy.

Yeah, the cleats are crazy. They're phenomenal. Especially with the Chocolate Brown, and you got the Ghoulish Green insoles. So, yeah, I can't wait to get my hands on them.

Do you have a favorite design element?

The texture is different, but then also just the inside of it. The gold was different, and that's something that I'm not used to seeing. So it'll be something new for me.

Carnell Tate for SNICKERS x adidas. | Tennessee Titans

Has this impacted what candy you're handing out this year at Halloween?

Yes. I'll definitely be handing those SNICKERS. Like, I mean, chocolate is one of the premier candies out there for trick-or-treating. So yeah, I definitely think all the kids will want that.

Carnell Tate for SNICKERS x adidas. | Tennessee Titans

What's your favorite Halloween movie?

Favorite Halloween movie. Hmm... That's a tricky one. Probably like Scream or one of the Scary Movies or something.

What are you dressed up as for Halloween this year?

I don't think I'm dressing up this year! Because we have, I think we have a game on it, so we have to be put away in the hotel, preparing for the game or probably playing that day. I don't know which day Halloween falls on.

The SNICKERS x adidas Adistar Control. | Tennessee Titans

Last question: What adidas sneakers are you wearing casually this fall?

Probably the Adistar Controls or even the Jellyfish. The Adistar Controls are like my everyday sneakers, and then if I want to switch it up, I'll go with like the Pharrell Jellyfish.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.