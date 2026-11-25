Who’s ready for some Thanksgiving Eve football?

The NFL is expanding its wild slate of games during Thanksgiving Week to include a Wednesday night matchup, as the Green Bay Packers head on the road to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Both of these teams are coming off a Week 10 bye, so they have a semi-quick turnaround out of the bye with this matchup.

The Rams and Stafford are set as slight favorites at home, but this team is going to be short-handed on offense for this game and potentially more. Davante Adams has a hamstring injury and remains on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua might be done for the season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Sean McVay schemed up a great game plan for the Rams in their Week 10 win, and he’ll look to do the same with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum leading the way on offense.

Meanwhile, the Packers are sitting at 6-4 and would love a win over the Rams (also 6-4) to give themselves a better chance to make the playoffs. Jordan Love has led one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, but Green Bay ranks dead last in the league in EPA/Rush. That could be a big issue against a Rams team that has the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play and is starting to get healthy with Myles Garrett back in the lineup.

The winner of this game will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker in the NFC playoff picture, which could end up being huge with the Seattle Seahawks, Packers and Rams all entering Week 12 at 6-4.

So, who has the edge in this Thanksgiving Eve clash?

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making game picks, player prop selections and more to help bettors get the most of this crazy week of football.

Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorites for this Week 12 matchup.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Packers vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams UNDER 44.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Blake Corum Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey

Matthew Golden OVER 5.5 Receptions (-129) – Peter Dewey

Matthew Stafford UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams UNDER 44.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking the UNDER in this Thanksgiving Eve battle:

I have some doubts about either team being able to move the ball much in this game. Let's start with the obvious. The Los Angeles Rams are still without their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. They were able to score 34 points without Nacua against the Cardinals, but that was a game against a bottom-three defense. Now they face a defense that's eighth in opponent EPA per play and fourth in opponent yards per play.

Then there's the Packers' offense, which has relied on explosive plays to score points. That's illustrated by the fact that they're 28th in success rate but 14th in EPA per play. They've been ineffective on a down-to-down basis, but they lead the league in passing plays of 20+ yards with 43. Unfortunately for them, they face a Rams' defense that keeps opposing offenses in front of them, allowing the fourth-fewest 20+ yard completions at 23.

Between injuries and bad stylistic matchups, I think this is going to be a slow offensive game. Give me the UNDER.

Blake Corum Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey

Rams running back Blake Corum saw an expanded role in Week 10, playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the first time this season.

The young running back should be more involved in the offense with Nacua and Adams out, and he’s put up some huge numbers (5.3 yards per carry, six touchdowns) in the 2026 season. In fact, Corum has found the end zone in each of his last six games.

He’s handled double-digit carries in four straight matchups and should see work as both a runner and a receiver in Week 12. The Packers are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry in the 2026 season, but they have given up 12 rushing touchdowns.

I think Corum has been the better of the two backs in recent weeks, so I don’t mind getting a better price with him (Williams is +110 to score) in Week 12.

Matthew Golden OVER 5.5 Receptions (-129) – Peter Dewey

Both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have put together strong 2026 seasons, but I think Golden is the player to back on Thanksgiving Eve.

Through 10 games, Golden has been targeted 101 times by Love, catching 58 passes for 853 yards and five scores. Golden has dealt with some drop issues, but he’s averaging over 10 targets per game and has six games with at least 10 looks.

In fact, the former Texas star only has one game all season with fewer than seven targets. So, his floor is extremely high, even against a Rams team that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Golden has six or more catches in six games in the 2026 campaign, including five of his last six appearances. Watson may be the better downfield threat, but Golden has 22 more targets than him.

In a game where the Packers may abandon the run early (again), this is a pretty favorable price for Golden, who is averaging 5.8 catches per game.

Matthew Stafford UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Stafford is the reigning league MVP, but the star quarterback hasn’t put up the same passing numbers in the 2026 season.

He’s cleared 231.5 passing yards in just five of his 10 games, and now he’s down his top two receivers against this Green Bay defense.

With Micah Parsons set to return for the Pack, the Rams may be better off turning to their running game on Wednesday.

Stafford threw for 249 yards in his last game against a bad Arizona team with Nacua and Adams out, and it’s worth noting that Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league.

On top of that, Stafford has cleared this line just one time in five games since Adams was injured in the first meeting against Arizona. I’m fading him against this Packers defense with the Rams' lack of playmaking on the outside.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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