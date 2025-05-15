Chris Paul on NBA Longevity and Why He Never Left Jordan Brand
At 40 years old, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is the second-oldest active player in the NBA. Throughout his legendary career, Paul has learned what it takes to extend his youth and further build his legacy.
After winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006, Paul switched from Nike to Jordan Brand and never looked back. But there are no signature sneakers and player-exclusive designs without production on the court. One of the keys to Paul's overall wellness routine is health testing.
Function Health became the exclusive Biomarker Partner of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) earlier this year, and Paul is one of the faces of the campaign.
Through Function Health, all NBPA members will gain access to 160+ advanced lab tests covering routine and non-routine areas such as heart health, hormones, and toxins. Based on their results, NBPA members will receive personalized insights backed by extensive research in a secure dashboard.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Paul about health testing, training methods, and his legendary sneaker catalog.
What made you want to partner with Function Health?
As an athlete, my body is my most important tool—it's not just about excelling today but ensuring I can perform at a high level for years to come on and off the court.
Over time, I've realized that true success comes from being proactive about my health, and that's exactly what Function stands for. They empower people to stay ahead by offering access to the most advanced, personalized insights that help prevent problems before they arise.
What drew me to this partnership with Function is its emphasis on proactive care. A proactive mindset matches how I approach my career—whether it's analyzing game stats or preparing my body for intense competition, I believe in doing the work upfront.
Function isn't just a tool for fixing issues; it's about building a strong foundation for long-term well-being. That's why this partnership feels like a perfect fit—I'm excited to help redefine how people think about their health and inspire others to invest in themselves.
What is your favorite part of Function Health's services?
What I love most about Function is how accessible and actionable their insights are. As an athlete, I've always valued preparation and staying one step ahead, and Function makes that possible by giving me a clear view of what's happening inside my body.
Their tools don't just help me track my health—they highlight areas I can fine-tune to enhance my performance and prevent issues before they develop. Function Health's platform includes access to 160+ lab tests from heart and thyroid to nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and more.
Function Health not only offers access to these comprehensive lab tests, but they provide detailed and actionable insights from the world's top doctors. This amount of testing is five times more lab testing than a typical physical and is three times more expensive elsewhere, making Function Health accessible and affordable.
The confidence using Function Health gives people is really important. Knowing that they will have a detailed, personalized health plan puts them in control, so they're not just reacting to setbacks— they're actively improving for the future.
It's not only about staying in the game if you are an athlete but making sure that you are equipped to thrive for years to come. That's the part I feel gives the most value: staying ahead in every sense of the word.
Why do you feel this partnership is important for the larger athlete community?
Athletes are used to pushing their bodies to the edge, but we don't always have the full picture of what's happening beneath the surface. That's what makes this partnership meaningful. It encourages a smarter, more informed approach to taking care of ourselves.
Function Health provides access to information that can help extend careers, improve quality of life, and shift the way we think about long-term wellness. For me, it's about showing that being in control of your health goes hand in hand with being in control of your game and your longevity.
What advice would you give to other men in their 30s/40s who are battling Father Time?
Being a father, I look at health through a different lens. It's not just about staying in shape or extending my career; it's about being present and active in my kids' lives for years to come.
I know what it feels like to be pulled in so many directions that taking care of yourself has some hurdles. You don't need to be perfect, but you do need to be consistent. Get checked, move your body, eat well, and prioritize rest. Investing in your health is really about investing in your future and the future of the people who matter to you most.
Switching gears to sneakers, you have a vast signature catalog. Why do you always wear the Jordan CP3.12?
It's one of those shoes where everything clicked, from the feel, the support, the way it moves with me, and more. Once I found that comfort and confidence, I didn't feel the need to constantly switch things up. I'm about function and feel over flash, and my line over the last dozen years has delivered every time I lace up.
How often do you receive new player-exclusive colorways?
One of the coolest parts of being with Jordan Brand is how creative we can get with colorways and storytelling. Whether it's for special games, personal milestones, or just something fun to break up the season, the team always keeps things exciting.
Have you ever given thought to switching brands? I'm sure other companies have tried to persuade you during your career.
I've always felt aligned with Jordan Brand. There's a level of trust and respect there. They've supported my vision, my growth, and they understand how to blend performance with purpose. I love the history of the brand and obviously looked up to MJ growing up down the highway from where he's from in North Carolina.
