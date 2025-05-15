The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" Honors Carmelo Anthony's Nuggets Era
Michael Jordan's final NBA game took place in April 2003. In the wake of Jordan's retirement, Jordan Brand began searching for the next face of the company. It landed on incoming rookie Carmelo Anthony.
Despite operating in the shadow of fellow rookie LeBron James, Anthony quickly became an NBA All-Star and elevated the Denver Nuggets to Western Conference contender status.
Throughout his time with the Nuggets, Anthony debuted countless player-exclusive colorways of retro Air Jordans. Over the years, Jordan Brand has sparingly released some of those Nuggets-inspired kicks. Thankfully, the Air Jordan 12 "Melo" is returning for the first time since 2004.
The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" (officially called the "White and University Blue") drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 17.
Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in full family sizing: adult ($200), big kid ($150), little kid ($90), and toddler ($75) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.
If the sneakers sell out, fans can find the kicks on trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "Melo" colorway features premium white leather with pops of University Blue. The striking design includes Metallic Silver accents for an elevated finish. Lastly, the sunrise-inspired stitch lines and Jumpman branding connect back to shoes Anthony wore in Denver.
Meanwhile, the "Melo" colorway remains true to original with Jumpman branding on the heels, tongues, and outsoles. However, there are no nods to Anthony or his signature logo.
The Air Jordan 12 is still playable, but it is largely considered a lifestyle sneaker. The model originally launched in November 1996, a full eight years before it was re-released in Nuggets colors.
Of course, Anthony went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career that included stints with the New York Knicks and a handful of other teams. However, most fans fondly remember his time in the Mile High City.
The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" colorway gives nostalgic NBA fans a chance to remember the hype of Anthony taking over Denver and Jordan Brand at the same time.
