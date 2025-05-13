Bryce James Ditches Nike for Trendy New Sneakers in Family Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has made basketball and footwear part of the family business. LeBron has included his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the design process for his signature Nike sneaker line (his daughter, Zhuri, has inspired styles too).
Bronny followed in his father's footsteps by always wearing Nike on and off the court, even partnering with the brand long before entering the NBA. However, Bryce is using his last days in high school to have some flexibility with his footwear.
This past weekend, Savannah James shared a picture of their entire family on her Instagram story. Fans were quick to check out the kicks on everyone's feet.
They were surprised to see Bryce ditched his Nike sneakers in the family portrait and was photographed wearing the Kith x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14.
The shoes were released in 2024 for$160 and already fetch more than $300 on most sneaker resale websites.
It was a shocking move as LeBron has been in business with Nike since 2003, even signing a lifetime sneaker deal worth approximately $1 billion dollars in 2015.
The Nike LeBron signature line has had 22 installments and spun off multiple other lines, even expanding into football cleats and trainers.
Sneakerheads should expect Bryce to eventually join his older brother, Bronny, in helping carry the torch of the Nike LeBron line. In the meantime, the 17-year-old gets to join a few more carefree months before the start of his college career.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" returns next week.
Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High "Vino" colorway.
The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry" hits shelves this week.
A'ja Wilson's signature Nike shoes drop in two new colorways this week.
Travis Scott has teamed up with Nike on another colorway of the Zoom Field Jaxx.