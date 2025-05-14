Cooper Flagg Wore $110 New Balance Shoes at NBA Draft Combine
Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks surprisingly secured the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. It is safe to assume the Mavericks will select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, but the franchise has a recent history of unexpected moves.
Despite almost being a lock for the first pick, Flagg is participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago, Illinois.
This event marks the first time Flagg has worn New Balance basketball shoes on the court in an official capacity.
Flagg signed a multi-year, sneaker deal with New Balance before his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils.
However, he was required to wear Nike sneakers on the court due to Duke's partnership with Nike. Throughout March Madness, Nike used Flagg to troll New Balance on social media. However, they backed off and deleted the social media posts.
Flagg chose to mark the special occasion by wearing the New Balance HESI LOW V2 in the "Sunfade Red" colorway in Chicago. The low-top basketball shoes were released as part of New Balance's 'Flavors' sneaker pack for Summer.
The New Balance HESI LOW V2 "Sunfade Red" dropped on April 15 for $110 in adult sizes. The shoes are still available in smaller sizes on the New Balance website. Plus, they are available on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
The Hesi Low v2 is the brand's low-top basketball silhouette, made for the quickest players, featuring ultra-responsive FuelCell technology to deliver a propulsive feel on the court. The model is worn by New Balance athletes like Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garland and more.
We are still years away from Flagg getting his own signature sneaker line with New Balance (Kawhi Leonard is currently the only NBA player with his own New Balance line). Yet, fans can expect Flagg to be a major pillar of the Boston-based brand's strategic direction for the foreseeable future.
