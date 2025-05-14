D'Angelo Russell's First Signature Sneaker Launches May 17
Basketball fans around the world have carefully followed every step of D'Angelo Russell's fascinating NBA career, and this week will mark a special chapter for the Brooklyn Nets guard.
Way of Wade has officially unveiled Russell's first signature basketball shoe — the Way of Wade DLO1.
In 2019, Russell made his first NBA All-Star team and signed a sneaker deal with Way of Wade, becoming the Chinese brand's first signature athlete.
"The DLO1 is more than just a performance shoe — it represents my growth, evolution, and personal expression on and off the court while marking a new chapter in my life," said Russell.
He continued, "Growing up in the same city, going to the same high school, and looking up to Muhammad Ali — my favorite athlete of all time — taught me what it means to move with purpose and impact. 'Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' is more than a quote to me; it's a mindset I carry into everything I do and a design philosophy we applied to the DLO1."
"Dwyane and the whole team at Way of Wade gave me the creative freedom to bring something truly meaningful to life. The 'Canvas' colorway showcases how fatherhood and personal growth inspired every detail, turning my son's painting into a canvas of legacy and expression — my story, shared with the next generation," said Russell.
The Way of Wade DLO1 launches in the "Canvas" colorway, inspired by a painting created by his son. The silhouette blends vibrant brushstroke patterns with performance-driven design.
Even better, the colorway symbolizes the intersection of art, family, and basketball. It reflects Russell's belief that the game and the products we wear are extensions of self-expression.
The Way of Wade DLO1 "Canvas" will be released at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 16. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers exclusively on KICKSCREW.com for $110 in adult sizes.
"D'Angelo's journey is a testament to hard work, growth, and the power of self-expression, and watching him create the DLO1 has been truly inspiring. He's a perfect fit for Way of Wade because he values authenticity, creativity, and the drive to break boundaries like us," said Dwyane Wade.
Wade continued, "I'm proud to see him take this step, and with KICKS CREW by our side, we're not just launching a product but sharing a powerful message that will inspire fans and athletes to create their own way with a brand that empowers them."
