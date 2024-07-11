D'Angelo Russell Talks David Yurman Collab & Signature Sneakers
D’Angelo Russell is known for his silky smooth moves on the court. The Los Angeles Lakers all-star point guard has established himself as a premier player on one of the league’s most renowned franchises.
Off the court, Russell has gained a reputation for his fashion style. Currently, he is one of several NBA players who are global ambassadors of David Yurman, the iconic jewelry company. In his new role, Rusells promotes luxury jewelry for men including the brand’s three signature collections: Curb Chain, Chevron, and Spiritual Beads.
Along with Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Russell appears in David Yurman’s first-ever docuseries which launched on July 9th.
Directed by Jeredon O’Conne and filmed by Matthew Hayes, each episode gives a behind-the-scenes look at how each player incorporates their personal aesthetic and how they embody the freedom of self-expression on and off the court.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Russell spoke about collaborating with David Yurman, how he plans to take his game to the next level, and the upcoming release of his first signature shoe.
When the opportunity came to work with David Yurman, Russell said he couldn’t wait to be a part of the campaign.
“Being part of the docuseries was a cool opportunity for me. Having the ability to show my creativity and storytelling side is something I always gravitated towards and David Yurman truly embodies that. Establishing a partnership with them has been a full circle and surreal moment. Working with them has been a great experience.”
Russell said, “I’ve had the privilege to see the brand, especially the Chevron collection, up close, and let’s just say I was definitely surprised. The attention to detail, timelessness, and luxury kind of remind me of myself.”
Besides his exploits on the court, Russell believes that the documentary will reveal aspects of himself that most NBA fans have never seen before,
“The docuseries is all about pursuing excellence and I think viewers will really see into the killer mentality I bring both on and off the court. You’ll get to see behind the curtain into my life, my confidence, my creativity, and my focus in everything I do,” Russell explained.
When asked if he, Green, or Kuzma has the best style, of course, Russell gave himself the nod as the best of the trio.
“Real talk, I respect Kyle and Jalen’s style a lot,” he said. “Both guys are bold, go-getters and they’re making themselves known in the fashion world. If I had to choose, I’m always going to bet on myself, so of course I’ll say I have the best style.”
Sports and fashion have always been intertwined and one of the most anticipated moments during the NBA regular season is checking out the player's outfits as they enter their respective arenas. While some are low-key with their fits, Russell is regarded as one of the most fashionable players in the league. Putting together his gameday outfit is a part of his overall preparation to play his best and to convey his unwavering confidence.
“I view the tunnel as a checkpoint and time to get grounded for myself. You look good, you feel good, and you play good. As cliché as it sounds, it's true. Walking into that tunnel every night helps center me and get me ready to go for the game ahead,” Russell said.
“I think the attention we get is exciting, but the tunnel walk is so much bigger than just getting buzz, it’s about expressing yourself and feeling confident.”
After a strong 2023-24 campaign, Russell is looking forward to taking his game to the next level and believes that the Lakers are poised to make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.
“Like every season, I am excited to get out there and do what I love. To prove myself. To take my game to the next level. These last few seasons have been even more special for me as I am playing for my son, Riley, and my baby girl on the way. Being a father has transformed my mentality and who I do it for.”
When it comes to his sneaker game, he shared his excitement about his signature shoe in collaboration with Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade brand. The latest edition of the shoes will be released later this year, according to Russell.
“On the court, I’m always wearing my Li-Ning Way of Wade shoes. Be on the lookout for them, real soon. I’ve got a bunch of different colorways so I can mix it up,” he said.
“Off the court, I love to dress my shoes up - high-end sneakers, loafers, and even boots. I’m all about patterns and textures and how the little details can take my style and outfits to the next level.”
