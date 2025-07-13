Adidas Hits a Moonshot in Atlanta for MLB All-Star Week
This week, the world's best baseball players will travel to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Week. All of the major sportswear brands are already on the ground, while one company is going intergalactic.
Earlier today, adidas Dugout kicked off its week with activations around the city and the announcement of new signings. Best of all, there is more to come. Here is what happened before the All-Star festivities even began.
Adidas Brings the Moon to Atlanta
Inspired by the lightness of adidas' Adizero cleats that allow players to dominate the game with speed, adidas is recreating the low-gravity environment of the moon and challenging its top athletes and friends of the brand to a home run derby in space.
Beyond just hitting balls on HitTrax's technology that simulates 1/6th earth's gravity with no air resistance, participants will have a chance to see if they can hit harder or further than adidas partner and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz' record hardest hit ball of the Statcast era – which would've traveled ~4416ft on the surface of the moon.
This event started today and runs through tomorrow. It is located at Assembly Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to adidas, it is an out-of-this-world experience fitted with HitTrax technology to show the power of lightness, both with the lack of gravity on home run balls and the speed-inducing lightness of adidas Adizero cleats.
Produced by SALT in collaboration with adidas, the activation will welcome friends of the brand and some of adidas' top talent, including Oneil Cruz himself, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and some of adidas' top next-gen prospects, among others.
Adidas Unveils 2025 MLB Draft Signees
As part of adidas' investment in the future of sport, adidas Dugout welcomes its largest-ever class of draftees with 19 next-gen athletes joining the three stripes ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft. The brand made the splashy announcement on its Instagram account.
This star-studded class features seven projected top-10 and 14 projected first-round picks, making it the most highly projected group in the brand's history.
Headlined by existing adidas partner – its first NIL baseball partner – and projected No. 1 overall pick Ethan Holliday, this class boasts the dynamic combination of speed and power that adidas Dugout is using to usher in the evolution of the sport.
The adidas 2025 rookie class includes:
Projected Top 10 Picks: Ethan Holliday, Jamie Arnold, Eli Willits, Aiva Arquette, Liam Doyle, JoJo Parker, Kyson Witherspoon
Other Top Prospects: Ike Irish, Steele Hall, Daniel Pierce, Brendan Summerhill, Gavin Fien, Xavier Neyens, Cam Cannarella, Quentin Young, Brady Ebel, Miguel Sime, Jacob Parker, Malachi Witherspoon.
These signees join a growing roster of powerhouse ballplayers including Julio Rodriguez, Oneil Cruz, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jose Ramirez, Ryan O’Hearn, Bryan Woo and more.
As part of their partnerships, the signees will sport Adizero footwear on the field, and some will be featured in brand marketing campaigns.
"This year's draft class should send a clear message about adidas' intent in baseball — we're betting big on young talent whose drive to achieve great things in the sport mirrors our own," said Aaron Seabron, General Manager, US Sports & Creation Center, Portland at adidas.
"The hard work is only just beginning for our signees, but adidas is thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments and will do everything we can to support them and their future success."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the MLB and beyond.
More MLB Footwear News
New Balance drops Shohei Ohtani's Summer/Fall collection.
New Balance drops new Shohei Ohtani training shoes and recovery slides.
Jordan Brand launches Air Jordan 40 to coincide with MLB All-Star Week.
Interview: The Kid Mero talks MLB hats, sneakers, and more.