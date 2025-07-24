Shohei Ohtani's New Balance Kicks Are 20% Off Online
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to make history on the diamond and in the footwear industry. Ohtani's signature New Balance line, barely a year old, has already delivered an array of exciting footwear and apparel items.
Earlier this month, Ohtani and New Balance teamed up on a footwear collaboration that featured three models: FuelCell Ohtani 1, Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2, and the Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide. All three models arrived in colorways similar to the Dodgers' City Connect uniforms.
Prices are holding steady on the FuelCell Ohtani 1, but online shoppers have a brief opportunity to purchase Ohtani's latest New Balance trainers and slides at a discount online through the weekend.
The New Balance Summer Sale is valid on the brand's website from July 23- 28, 2025, with the code "NBSUMMER" entered at checkout (exclusions apply).
Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide
The Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide launched in a "Sea Salt with NB Navy" colorway on July 2 for $55 in adult sizes.
Online shoppers can now buy the recovery slides for $44 (20% off) by using the code "NBSUMMER" when checking out on the New Balance website.
The NB RCVRY Slide brings world-class comfort to athletes recovering from strenuous workouts and big games. This special-edition design features a minimalist, white colorway, with the signature Shohei logo across the top.
Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2
The Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2 launched in a "Sea Salt with NB Navy" colorway on July 2 for $135 in adult sizes.
Online shoppers can now buy the gym shoes for $108 (20% off) by using the code "NBSUMMER" when checking out on the New Balance website.
The NB Minimus TR v2 training shoe is made to feel like barefoot, but better. This special collaboration with Ohtani features a clean white colorway with blue and red detailing, and the signature Shohei logo appears on the outsole and graphic sockliner.
