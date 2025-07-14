Under Armour Unveils King of Diamonds Collection for MLB All-Star Game
All of the best baseball players have arrived in Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Week. While all of the major sportswear brands are battling it out for attention, Under Armour is bringing an elevated look to athletes everywhere.
In celebration of MLB All-Star Week and the annual All-Star Game, Under Armour's new King of Diamonds Collection drops on July 15.
The collection brings a bold, elevated look to the baseball diamond, made for the athlete who leads with both performance and personal style.
Freddie Freeman, Bobby Witt Jr., and Junior Caminero will debut the collection that was crafted for the next wave of trendsetting players who dominate on the field and stand-out off of it.
The capsule combines premium materials, gold detailing, and standout packaging with some of UA's most advanced baseball technology.
Later this season, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper will join the movement, lacing up the new Harper 10 Cleat. Harper's tenth signature cleat is a pinnacle style that brings the collection full circle and highlights his influence both on and off the diamond.
The lineup includes:
- UA Harper 10 King of Diamonds Cleat ($150) featuring a data-driven outsole for adaptive traction and stability, a plush Charged midsole for underfoot comfort, and premium leather with signature details throughout.
- UA Yard King of Diamonds Cleat ($150) engineered with a HOVR drop-in foam for next-level comfort, breathable textile for summer play, and bold branding from hero to takedown.
- King of Diamonds Gloves ($100) crafted from high-quality leather for durability and control, with a thick 360-degree molded strap for support and gold foil accents that deliver the signature K.O.D. look.
The striking shade of teal complemented by design details nodding to royalty, King of Diamonds is built for athletes who are as intentional about their gear as they are about their game. The collection will be available at UA.com.
