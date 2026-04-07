Harry Kane on Skechers, Fitness, and FIFA World Cup

Between this week's Champions League quarterfinal and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, all eyes are on English footballer Harry Kane. With the stakes higher than ever, Kane is using Skechers to get a leg up on the competition.

Kane is one of several athletes on Skechers' roster who have begun working out in the brand's new performance running shoe: the Aero Burst. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI recently spoke with Kane about the new shoes, his Skechers partnership, and the World Cup.

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Harry Kane wears the Skechers Aero Burst. | Skechers

How much have you used the Skechers Aero Burst in cardio training?

I’ve used them in training with Bayern and England. I train almost every day, and you really notice the difference. They’re good for those longer cardio sessions, and they are comfortable, so when you’re doing a lot of running or repeated runs, it allows you to keep going consistently.

How a shoe looks to me is really important- you always need to look good, because when you look good, you play good. You want something that reacts to what you’re doing and supports you through those high-intensity moments. I think that’s where they’ve been really strong.

I’m always looking for ways to improve, and wearing the right shoes is part of that. So having something that’s been designed with comfort and performance in mind definitely helps me stay at the level I expect from myself.

Harry Kane wears the Skechers Aero Burst. | Skechers

What were your initial thoughts when Skechers provided you with the shoes?

What stands out straight away is the design. It stands out from the crowd. When I look for a performance shoe, I want something that performs well but also looks the part, and I think these do just that.

Once you put them on, they feel comfortable. Comfort isn’t just a nice thing for me to have, it actually makes a big difference in how you perform day in, day out. Especially when you’re doing a lot of cardio and gym work, you don’t want to be thinking about your feet or any kind of discomfort; you just want to stay focused on the session.

Do you have a favorite colorway of the Skechers Aero Burst?

I think a clean, classic look is always nice. In football boots, I’ve always liked brightly-coloured boots, but for trainers, I prefer white, as these go with anything. It just looks really fresh.

But I have to say, there are a lot of good options in the range. You’ve got some brighter ones in there as well that really stand out, like the blue and the multicolor foam. I think it’s nice to have different options because some days you want to keep it clean and classic, other days you might want something that stands out a bit more.

Harry Kane wears the Skechers Aero Burst. | Skechers

Have you done anything different with your training for the World Cup or does your routine stay the same?

To be honest, it’s a bit of both. My day-to-day routine doesn’t change drastically because consistency is everything in football. I’m still doing the same finishing drills, shooting practice, and recovery work when training with Bayern or England. And I tend to eat the same meals.

I don’t try to change too much going into a big tournament; there might be some small adjustments, where I’m looking for those extra percentages, but the core of my routine and preparation stays the same, and that’s helped me perform consistently over time. Ultimately, I trust the work I’ve put into this season and other seasons. I feel fit, I feel sharp, and I’m ready to lead the boys out in America at the World Cup.

The Skechers Aero Burst. | Skechers

Switching gears to SKECHERS FOOTBALL CLEATS, how happy are you with your signature Skechers boot?

I’ve always thought it would be pretty special to have my own signature boot one day, and it’s been part of the conversation with Skechers since I joined the team, so creating a boot together was a dream come true.

We wanted to make something as personal as we could, and I think the design really spoke to what motivates me as a player- always wanting to improve, trying to work hard, to gain those pluses, those small percentages every day. I truly believe what we’ve created with Skechers is right up there with the best on the market.

I think when you look at the design, the fit, and how it performs in different situations in a game, it really ticks all the boxes. For me, that’s the most important thing, knowing I can rely on it every time I step out. I’m proud of the boot we’ve created together.

The Harry Kane x Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite. | Skechers

Skechers recently launched your signature apparel collection. How much insight did you provide?

I was involved in the design and development. It was important to me to make sure it was something that I’d genuinely wear myself. From the fit to the feel to the overall style, I had input from the very start.

So for me, being able to give feedback and see that shape the collection was important, because at the end of the day, it has to reflect aspects of my career and what I’d wear, something that fits into that, whether I’m travelling to training or just spending time away from football with my family. I think we’ve created something that reflects that balance between performance and everyday comfort.

If you could get one athlete or celebrity to wear your signature collection, who would it be?

That’s a good question! If I had to pick one person, I’d probably say Tom Brady. I’ve known Tom for a while; he’s a big football fan, so I think he’d appreciate it.

He’s actually been a huge inspiration for me. I remember being out on loan earlier in my career, and I came across his documentary. Seeing the amount of hard work and dedication he put in to stay at the top for so long really clicked with me, and seeing the work that went on behind the scenes was something I related to in my journey.

Tom is someone who always had that inner self-belief and clear vision of what he wanted to achieve, and he just went ahead and achieved it. This collection is all about performance and celebrating achievements through hard work and dedication, so I think this would really suit him.

Last question: What is your favorite World Cup moment of all time?

That’s a tough question! There have been so many great moments. I think for me, it would be the 2018 World Cup and winning the Golden Boot. That was a really proud moment. But also just as a team, getting to the semi-final, it felt like we brought the country together. Those are moments you never forget, and hopefully we can go even further this year.