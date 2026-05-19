Cameron Brink Debuts the New Balance P400 Low

New Balance Basketball launched its star-studded "Quiet Noise" campaign earlier this spring, which is funny because their hoopers have done nothing but generate buzz among fans and athletes on social media. Tyrese Maxey debuted his signature shoe, Cooper Flagg won Rookie of the Year, and Cameron Brink already has the summer on lock.

The Los Angeles Sparks center will compete in the WNBA season while wearing the unreleased New Balance P400 Low. The low-top silhouette is the counterpart of its mid-cut predecessor, which already enjoyed strong reviews from hoopers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming hoop shoe.

Release Information

The New Balance P400 Low. | New Balance

The New Balance P400 Low will officially launch in July (no specific date yet) at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and select retailers. So far, we have seen two colorways: black and white, as well as grey and white. Fans can expect more exciting drops throughout the second half of 2026.

"The P400 Low is engineered for athletes like Cameron who need to move freely without losing lock down," said Kevin Trotman, Senior Product Manager for New Balance Basketball, in a press release. "The lowered collar and N-Lock technology work together to give you mobility and support throughout the entire game."

Tech Specs

The New Balance P400 Low. | New Balance

According to New Balance, the P400 series is designed for speedy and agile players on the court. The P400 Low features a low-cut design for extra mobility while maintaining a secure, locked-in fit with N-Lock technology.

Additional tech specs include a stabilizing lateral midsole inlay for improved stability and a redesigned nylon plate for a snappier transition. Stepping into the shoe, you will notice the lower internal heights for a better ground feel and a molded upper with TPU for protection and flexibility.

Cameron Brink x New Balance

In August 2023, Brink made history by signing an NIL deal with New Balance before her senior year with the Stanford Cardinal. The Boston-based brand's investment in Brink could not have turned out any better.

Brink landed in Los Angeles, where she has used her effortless star power to elevate New Balance on and off the basketball court. Even more impressively, she has overcome an ACL injury and looks stronger than ever. Brink has headlined multiple marketing campaigns and regularly debuts new shoes.

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing and the WNBA season hitting its stride, fans can expect more quiet noise from New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.