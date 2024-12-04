The Nike Dunk Low Celebrates Seattle SuperSonics History
NBA fans under the age of 30 will never be able to truly appreciate how exciting the Seattle SuperSonics were in the 1990s. The outpost of Pacific Northwest basketball delivered plenty of dunks, defense, and noise.
Sadly, the franchise was a shell of itself in the early years of the 21st century before eventually relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. But for a while, the Sonics brought the boom to the NBA.
Luckily for old-school hoops fans, Nike is paying homage to the SuperSonics with one of its most popular silhouettes. The Nike Dunk Low is returning in Seattle-inspired colors just before the holidays.
Nike SB Dunk Low "SuperSonics"
The Nike SB Dunk Low "SuperSonics" (officially called "Fir and Fire Red") drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 7. Online shoppers can buy the exclusive sneakers for $125 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website. Fans wanting to skip the line can find the sneakers on StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
The "SuperSonics" colorway sports a Fire Red full-grain leather upper contrasted by Fir leather overlays. Meanwhile, Sail and University Gold provide perfect accents on the Swoosh logos. Lastly, the Gum Light Brown outsole adds a touch of court-inspired class.
True to other Nike SB Dunk Lows, the skateboarding shoe features a padded tongue and collar work with Air Zoom cushioning to provide plush comfort through even your toughest skate sessions.
If history has taught us anything, some things stand the test of time. The Nike SB Dunk Low refuses to go away, and our memories of the SuperSonics refuse to fade. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.