JR Smith Tees Off Oakley Golf's Fusion Collection

Oakley is opening a new chapter in golf, one built on performance, individuality, culture, and a belief that the future of the sport is defined by evolution, not imitation.

The Oakley Golf Fusion Collection is a full head-to-toe capsule of golf eyewear, apparel, shoes, and accessories that honor the tradition of the game, while pushing style and identity forward.

Driven, curated, and tested by Team Oakley member and two-time NBA Champion turned collegiate golfer, JR Smith, the Fusion Collection portrays golf through his lens: confident, evolving, expressive, and rooted in love for the game.

The Fusion Collection includes: Edge Elite Golf Shoe, Fusion Jacket, Shoeone Bag, Fusion Chino, C1 Fusion Top, and Fusion Cap. Kicks On SI spoke with Smith about the new collection and his role with Oakley Golf.

JR Smith debuts the Oakley Edge Elite golf shoe. | Oakley

You have a strong history with Oakley, but how excited were you when they wanted you to debut their new golf collection?

Man, I was ecstatic and still am. Something that was definitely not on the forefront of my mind growing up, and even still, midway through to the end of my career. But I'm extremely excited about the opportunity and finally put an impact on something that I really care about, and it means a lot to me.

How much fun was the campaign photo shoot?

It was amazing, man. It was some great views. Unfortunately, they lost my bag, which tends to happen to me every trip now. So I didn't get to really play with my clubs, but the shoot was amazing.

JR Smith for Oakley. | Oakley

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?

I would say the Edge Elite golf shoe. Only because, I feel like the shoe is so comfortable, and that colorway is gonna really hit with everything in the capsule.

Oakley Golf is using fashion to make the sport more inclusive. How important is that for growing the game?

I think it's huge. It's more appealing, and it brings people into the game. Because for me, if you look the part, and you don't look how everybody else looks, or you have your own style to it, that's what brings you in. And that's just as good as a friend just pulling your arm.

Fortunately, for a person like myself being able to do something like this, bring a lot of attention to it, and hopefully a lot of youth into this game, and not thinking golf is just an old, stuffy sport.

JR Smith for Oakley. | Oakley

What does your golf mood board look like? Do you take inspiration from other players or sports?

Jason Day, a lot. Because I've been rocking a visor over my hair. He's definitely one of those dudes who trends outside the box on what he wears. I also like a guy like Alex Scott, who's very classic and very clean. I take a lot of inspiration from the old style of golf and the links style, because I just played in Scotland not too long ago.

So, the first thing I see in golf is one of those images. Then, of course, Tiger [Woods]. Just try to make a huge impact and wave in the golf space so that it's noticed amongst all races and ages.

Switching gears to footwear, do you think there is a space for golf footwear to improve?

Yeah, it's still a lot of the wingtip shoes and stuff like that in old school leathers, and I just think golf — you're on your feet a lot. You can make a comfortable, good-looking shoe, sneaker-shoe, cleat, whichever one you want to call it, and it would be functional.

I think now, in modern-day golf, it's always about what's clean and what's appropriate, rather than what's actually comfortable and functional for the activity.

JR Smith for Oakley. | Oakley

What shoes are you wearing off the course?

Off the course, a lot of New Balances, honestly, man. As I get older, I go for more comfortability, but they're also fashionable. Because they have a lot of amazing colors, but I'm going for all comfortability, man.

Last question: If you could golf with any athlete/celebrity, who would it be?

I would say 'Bron [LeBron James], but that's gonna happen soon. So... I would say, it's gotta be Tiger. Gotta be Tiger.

