Legacy Reclaimed: Reggie Bush's New Goal is Shaking Up Golf Apparel
During his playing days, Reggie Bush was known for shaking up opponents on the gridiron. Now, the football legend is taking on golf with the same level of creativity and passion he demonstrated on the field for so many years.
Last week, Bush released his third drop in The Reggie Bush Collection with leading performance apparel brand TravisMathew.
Appropriately named "Legacy Reclaimed," this drop celebrates Bush's resurgence, his Heisman win, and his bold vision for golf.
With all designs and colorways hand-selected by Bush, the collection emphasizes sleek, monochromatic, mix-and-match outfits with thoughtful contrast details.
Every piece features designs that transition seamlessly from golf to everyday activities to reflect Bush's unique blend of active and lifestyle wear.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Bush about his new apparel collection and larger vision for the future of golf.
"Legacy Reclaimed" is the third drop in the Reggie Bush Collection. How does this drop compare to the first two installments?
This is different. The first drop we came out was more traditional. Some of these pieces have never been done before, but this golf shirt with a hoodie attached to it was my design, my creation. I think it came out pretty nice.
Also, the idea was to create outfits as opposed to just one-off pieces. When men shop, we like simplicity. We like to be in and out quickly. Ten minutes, we're out. So when you go into a TravisMathew store, you see my line, we have a whole outfit for you.
These outfits are designed to be able to wear on and off the golf course. So you can wear them on a golf course, you can wear this on date night, you can wear it to pick up your kids, business meeting, whatever it is. It's truly a lifestyle piece.
How has your partnership with TravisMathew evolved over the past two years?
Man, it has grown a lot. We've really collaborated and built some amazing outfits together. It's just been a very organic, really good relationship. I love them. They saw my passion for golf. And obviously they have a passion for golf as well. It just was a perfect, organic relationship.
I went into TravisMathew with a plan. I already had things that I knew would look good and explained the thought process behind all of it. And they loved it. And we've been able to create some really amazing, cool, unique pieces.
I love being creative. I was a very creative player on the football field. And that's who I am in nature. I'm a creative person. And it doesn't just stop on the football field. So I was able to go under TravisMathew and bring all my creativity to the table, and they loved it.
This drop features sleek, monochromatic looks. Where do you get your inspiration from?
My inspiration... Okay, I'm gonna tell you my inspiration. I love golf, and I don't see anybody in golf that has great fashion. That's an area where where I can bring some solutions to. That's where my motivation comes from.
That's where my direction comes from is the ability to be able to create in a space that hasn't been necessarily created, right? The golf fashion industry has been very bland, and I wanted to change that.
So that's why you see mint green mixed with army fatigue. No golfers have great fashion; it's an area that has just been shut off. It's not like they don't want it. They just didn't have it. Hopefully, I can be a part of that solution.
The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive online. Did you know you had another hit?
I just believe in me, honestly, bro. I believe in my creativity. I know what I got. I know what I got in my head. I've always been a people person. So I've always paid attention to what people want, what people may need.
This is just one area I can bring some answers to on what people want and need. I knew that people would love the golf shirt hoodie because people love golf shirts and people love hoodies.
So, how do we mesh those two things together? Not necessarily reinventing the wheel over here, but we're just bringing some things together.
When I turn golf on television, I don't see a ton of color pop or creativity. There's nobody in golf right now that's really known for their fashion.
This is lifestyle apparel from a golf brand, but how has your golf game been lately?
It's pretty good, man. I've been working on it. I grind on this game, Monday through Friday and sometimes on week weekends. I'm down to a four handicap. I probably could be a scratch golfer if I actually put more effort and time into it. I got kids, I got businesses, different things I'm working on.
But my focus right now is on the sport of golf. I am building a business in golf. The fashion portion of it is just one piece. I have another piece I'm working on, a really, really big project that I think people are going to love.
It will be on TV. We're working on developing the show. But there's a lot behind it. And I'm excited to announce it when it's ready. We got some bigger and better things coming.
What has been in your shoe rotation (on and off the course) this Spring?
A lot of Nikes. Some Nike Air Max golf shoes. I wear some FootJoys. TravisMathew has some golf shoes I like to wear. I've got one or two pairs of Jordan golf shoes that I like as well.
Honestly, the golf shoe industry can also be improved. I think it's getting a little flat. We're seeing a lot of the same stuff. When golf shoes come out, it's usually black or white. And it's like, 'Man, can you give me something different?'
Compared to football cleats and basketball shoes, there needs to be more colors and a little bit more creativity in the golf shoe industry.
I have some ideas and things that I'm thinking about that I'm going to start putting to paper. Hopefully, it's with TravisMathew. That's the goal is to build a shoe line with TravisMathew.
Who is a celebrity you haven't golfed with, but would like to play with one day?
Obama. I know he golfs. I know he loves golf. I know how much trash he likes to talk as well, which I love. I've met him once or twice, but I would love to golf with him.
Actually, on my next golf business, I want him to actually be a part of it. So, we'll see. I have some feelers, and some people will reaching out.
Last question: What is your hottest sports take at the moment?
Let's talk about college football. I love the fact that NIL players are getting paid. I just don't think it's a solution. I think the ultimate fix is for them to unionize and then to collectively bargain.
College football players are not protected. It's the Wild Wild West. It's wide open. NFL players are protected. The players need a union to protect them from the higher-ups.
Currently, they're all monetizing and exploiting players. So I just think there needs to be a union to protect the players so that they can collectively bargain and then ultimately get paid as employees.
