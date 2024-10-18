New Balance Signs Olympian & NCAA Champion Parker Valby
From graduating the University of Florida in the Spring to making her Olympics debut in the Summer, American distance runner Parker Valby is on quite a roll. Now as she officially makes the move to the professional ranks, she has signed a footwear and apparel deal with New Balance.
A six-time NCAA Champion - and current record holder for the 5000m indoor, 5000m outdoor and
10,000m - Parker has moved to Boston to train on the brand’s campus and with Team New Balance Boston, one of the top running teams in the world.
Parker was a finalist in the 10,000m at the Paris Olympics - that was dominated by fellow New Balance runners, such as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, among others - and now joins them on the brand's roster that also includes other superstar women such as Coco Gauff and Cameron Brink.
“I am excited to join the New Balance family and train in Boston with such an incredible group of runners," Valby said. "Family is very important to me and it was very clear that New Balance was the brand for me and I can’t wait to get started."
"Boston already feels like home and I am honored to start my professional career with a brand that wants to support my dreams on and off the track," she continued.
According to the brand, Parker will appear in various marketing campaigns from running to lifestyle and work with the footwear and apparel design teams to continue to drive the performance running collections and participate in ground-breaking innovation at the New Balance Sports Research Lab.
“Parker is an incredible talent who shares the same values we do at New Balance, and we are honored to have her join our family of athletes,” added Pete Riley New Balance Head of Running Sports Marketing.
“Having Parker living in Boston and training on our campus is a tremendous opportunity for us to work closely on inspiring the next generation of runners and push innovation forward across product lines.”
Valby previously signed a NIL partnership with Nike while at Florida and prior to winning her first NCAA Championship. New Balance adding her to their growing roster continues the brand's massive momentum as of late across Olympic and team sports, with the additions of Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani and top college basketball freshman - and expected 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 pick - Cooper Flagg of Duke.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important footwear news from the track and beyond.