Stephen Curry Debuts Curry 12 "Gold Medal" on NBA Opening Night
The 2024 NBA Opening Night is officially in the books, and every team has either a win or loss in the standings. Naturally, the Golden State Warriors already find themselves at the top of the Western Conference.
Not only did the Warriors blow out the Portland Trail Blazers 139-104, but their star point guard shined bright in a new pair of sneakers. Before starting his 16th NBA season, Warriors guard Stephen Curry debuted his Olympic-inspired hoop shoes.
Before switching out to the Curry 12 "Gravity" colorway, Curry warmed up in a player-exclusive "Gold Medal" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about Curry's 12th signature sneaker.
During warmups before last night's season-opener, Curry wore the Curry 12 "Gold Medal" colorway. The design draws inspiration from Curry's heroic performance in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
The "Gold Medal" colorway sports a Metallic Gold upper contrasted by a White UA Flow midsole. The tongue and ankle collars are Navy Blue with speckled laces.
Even better, there are tons of design details. The insoles feature an American flag design, while the French flag appears on the pull- tabs and outsole. Lastly, Curry's kids' names appear on the bottom of the shoe.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the "Gold Medal" colorway is a player-exclusive design. So, no release information has been announced at this time. The silver lining is that online shoppers can buy the Curry 12 in the "Gravity" colorway for $140 in adult sizes and $100 in grade school sizes on the Under Armour website.
Curry's signature sneaker line is the third-longest running among active NBA players. Each year, the Under Armour and Curry Brand design teams have worked to match the NBA All-Star's incredible output on the court.
The Curry 12 builds on previous models by incorporating Under Armour's durable UA Flow outsole, which also offers cushioning for premium comfort and is super light and bouncy. The breathable engineered mesh upper with durable overlays adds comfort and control through dynamic movements.
Fans can expect Curry to grab more headlines with his sneakers throughout the NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.