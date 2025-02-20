Dominate the pickleball court in style with Skechers shoes and apparel
As 2025 is in full swing, the pickleball market continues to explode with the apparel market expected to be worth around $626.6 million this year.
Southern California-based Skechers is going all-in on this forecast by launching the brand's first-ever pickleball apparel capsule collection.
Designed in collaboration with professional players Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau, Skechers' collection is built for all levels of play, with every piece offering a blend of comfort, style, and functionality on the pickleball court.
McGuffin - who previously collaborated with Skechers and Miller Lite on a Viper Court Pro shoe - helped bring to life the new Speed Elite Singlet ($29) and Digiwave 5 Inch Short ($44) for the brand's capsule.
The high-performance tank features Skechers' GO DRI Infinity fabric for exceptional moisture control, bonded seams to prevent chafing and strategically placed side vents, ensuring comfort on the court.
Meanwhile, the versatile and stylish shorts feature a double-layer construction for style and functionality, SKECHWEAVE fabric for superior breathability and quick-drying properties.
Canadian pro Parenteau supported the development of Skechers' Courtside Performance Tank ($39) and Performance Court Skort ($49).
The tank top combines court-specific functionality with vibrant design, GO SCULPT fabric for superior moisture management, a dynamic scooped back, supportive seam placement and removable Air-Cooled Memory Foam bra cups for customizable comfort.
This meticulously crafted skort provides optimal coverage and freedom of movement with SKECHWEAVE fabric construction, a supportive double-knit waistband and convenient undershort pockets, making it the perfect blend of style and performance.
Players can complete McGuffin and Parenteau's full looks with the Viper Court Pro 2.0 ($115), a next-generation pickleball shoe that features an innovative mesh upper, podiatrist-certified Arch Fit insole, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning, and a Goodyear rubber outsole for superior performance.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the pickleball world and beyond.
