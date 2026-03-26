The 10 Best Golf Shoes of Spring 2026

After months of cold weather, Spring is finally here. The temperatures are so warm, and the sun is so bright, we can almost hear the soft piano keys playing on the television broadcast for the Masters. That means it is time for golfers of all levels to invest in a new pair of golf shoes for the season.

Whether casually hitting the driving range or fine-tuning your game on a course, there is a performance model for you. Below are the ten best golf shoes of Spring 2026, ranked by Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.

10. HeyDude Wally Azalea

The HeyDude Wally Azalea golf shoe. | HeyDude

Slip into the HeyDude Wally Azalea golf shoe for a relaxing day on the greens. The floral colorway is a not-so-subtle nod to the beautiful flowers of Augusta National. It delivers lightweight comfort and easy-on wear for $65 in adult sizes at HeyDude.com.

9. Reebok Club C Golf

The Reebok Club C Golf. | Reebok

The Reebok Club C golf shoes transform tennis court heritage into a golf course-ready design. The upper sports a super-soft, premium water-resistant leather, while the outsole features a golf-specific spikeless traction pattern. Originally priced at $100, online shoppers can buy the golf shoes for $80 in adult sizes at Reebok.com.

8. Nike Air Max 90 G

The Nike Air Max 90 G. | Nike

Today is Air Max Day, which is even better for golfers as the Nike Air Max 90 G has dropped in several iconic colorways. A breathable mesh upper, Max Air units, and an integrated traction pattern turn these sneakers into reliable golf shoes. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $145 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

7. adidas Samba Golf

The adidas Samba Spikeless Golf shoe. | adidas

Originally designed for the football pitch, the iconic adidas Samba has seamlessly transitioned to the golf course. The adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes tout suede details on the leather upper and a solid traction pattern that maintains the heritage look. Online shoppers can choose from eight colorways for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

6. Air Jordan 1 Low Spiked Golf Shoe

The Air Jordan 1 Low Spiked Golf Shoe. | Nike

Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker looks even better as a low-top golf shoe. The Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked Golf shoe features seven removable plastic spikes and encapsulated Air to help athletes feel like the GOAT on the greens. Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $175 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

5. New Balance Fresh Foam Contend V3

The New Balance Fresh Foam Contend V3. | New Balance

The New Balance Fresh Foam Contend V3 is made for all-day comfort on the course. The runner-approved Fresh Foam midsole offers ultra-cushioned, cloud-like feel complemented by the CUSH+ insole for superior comfort. Lastly, the NDurance spikeless rubber outsole is designed to move with the natural motion of your foot. Online shoppers can choose from four colorways for $110 in adult sizes at newbalance.com.

4. Skechers Blade Tour

The Skechers Blade Tour golf shoe. | Skechers

Skechers recently unveiled Matt Fitzpatrick's golf shoes for the Masters as part of a limited-edition pack. The Skechers Blade Tour pays tribute to the tournament while offering top-notch performance technology.

Its Heel Pillow, supportive Arch Fit insole, lightweight ECO FLIGHT cushioning, and responsive HYPER BURST PRO sockliner deliver unmatched comfort, while the Tour Flex Pro Softspikes outsole provides superior traction on every shot. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $165 in adult sizes at Skechers.com.

3. FootJoy Premiere Series - Packard

The FootJoy Premiere Series - Packard. | FootJoy

The FootJoy Premiere Series Packard features a Premiere EVA Midsole that delivers firm, responsive cushioning, working in tandem with all-Day underfoot comfort from an OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed. Lastly, the ARCTrax Outsole Technology with Renewable Pulsar LP Cleats by SoftSpikes provides the foundation of the shoe.

Every golfer knows the FootJoy Premiere Series Packard is one of the most luxurious (and stylish) rides on the golf course. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $250 in adult sizes at footjoy.com.

2. Nike Victory Tour 4

The Nike Victory Tour 4. | Nike

There is a reason so many of the world's top golfers choose the Nike Victory Tour 4. The brand's Flyplate technology is designed to flex when you walk, while remaining stiff when swinging.

Its internal Dynamic Fit system and Cushlon foam help golfers forget lock-in on their game without worrying about their shoes. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $200 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

1. adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless Golf

The adidas Adizero ZG Spikelessgolf shoe. | adidas

The adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless golf shoe has been the best golf shoe on the market for over a year. The lightweight model packs heavy-duty performance technology.

Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro cushioning, a newly designed Dynamic Torsion plate, and a waterproof upper featuring adidas' premium Sprintskin material are just some of the performance tech highlights. The shoe has a retail price of $180 in adult sizes but is marked down by as much as 35% ($117) in select styles at adidas.com.