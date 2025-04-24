The Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred": Release Date, Pricing, Photos
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has built a sneaker empire that changed footwear history. Of the many sneakers from the iconic Air Jordan line, few are more popular than the 11th installment.
What's more, combine the Air Jordan 11 with a Chicago Bulls colorway and it is an unstoppable combination.
For the first time in ten years, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is making its triumphant return — just in time for the NBA Playoffs.
The Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is releasing in full-family sizing at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($190), big kid ($150), little kid ($80), and toddler ($60) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
Will the sneakers sell out? Absolutely. Athletes and fans should expect these kicks to fly off shelves quickly.
Those who miss out on the initial drop can shop on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 11 during his NBA comeback season in 1995. The low-top version of the iconic silhouette dropped the following year, in 1996.
The Air Jordan 11 Low features premium materials, including signature patent leather true to the original. This versatile, low-top edition turns heads like an MJ highlight.
Meanwhile, the "Bred" colorway features a black mesh upper, shiny patent leather mudguards, and fierce varsity red accents. That is where the shoe gets its name — black plus red equals the "Bred" colorway.
The white midsole and translucent red outsole help complete the Bulls-inspired colorway. It is perfect for dominating on and off the hardwood.
It has already been a banner year for Jordan Brand, and it is only Spring. Jumpman has released several fan-favorite sneakers and has plans for more super-hyped kicks to hit shelves throughout 2025.
For many old-school NBA fans, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is the pinnacle of MJ's legendary sneaker line, and they will not hear any argument from us.
Now is the time for a clutch performance from sneakerheads who want to secure the highly anticipated sneakers. Count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
