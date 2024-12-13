4 NBA All-Stars Have New Sneakers Dropping This Weekend
It is easy for the average shopper to get overwhelmed by the volume of choices in the footwear world. Every weekend brings exciting new sneaker releases. However, not all weekends are created equally.
Most sneaker brands are stepping on the gas heading into the penultimate weekend before Christmas. With that, four NBA All-Stars have new colorways of their latest signature sneakers dropping today or tomorrow.
Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the hoop shoes. Good luck as you begin the final push of holiday shopping.
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has been on a roll this year. Not only did Ball not miss a beat after missing time with injuries, but his signature sneaker line is more tantalizing than ever.
The PUMA MB.04 is dropping in the "HEEM" colorway on Friday, December 13. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in full-family sizing ($85-$125) on the PUMA website and other select retailers.
The PUMA MB.04 "HEEM" reminds NBA players that Ball is the man. The colorway is engulfed in alien tentacles, with Ball's iconic sayings hidden in the design. This pair features neon yellow, green, and pink colors and an alien Ball graphic at the heel.
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is gradually taking over the basketball world with his eponymous brand with Under Armour. Curry's 12th signature sneaker is his best yet and continues to explore outer-space themes.
The Curry 12 is dropping in the "Extraterrestrial" colorway on Friday, December 13. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in full-family sizing ($90-$140) on the Under Armour website and other select retailers.
With a cosmic green swirl and extra grippy UA Flow, the Curry 12 "Extraterrestrial" colorway is like nothing Earthlings have ever seen before. Catch them now before they leave this planet.
Anthony Edwards
For over a year, sneakerheads from all over the world have focused on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. The NBA All-Star's first signature adidas sneaker has shaken up the sneaker industry.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Nick's Gift" retails for $110 in adult sizes and $90 in youth sizes. It will be available in select stores and online at Foot Locker, as well as on adidas.com and select adidas stores on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
The "Nick's Gift" colorway is dedicated to Edwards' childhood friend, Nick Maddox, featuring Nick's favorite color on his favorite shoe. The model sports a mix of Blue Burst, Core Black, and Cloud White.
Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has launched a massively successful signature sneaker line with ANTA. The two have released several heartfelt colorways that tell Irving's story.
Inspired by Irving's brief stint with the Duke Blue Devils, the ANTA KAI 1 "College" drops on Friday, December 13, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the limited-edition sneakers for $125 in adult sizes on the ANTA website and at other select retailers.
The "College" colorway sports a white and blue upper contrasted by silver and black detailing. It is a must-have for basketball players and fans who love the Blue Devils.
