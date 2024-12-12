Stephen Curry's Sneakers Get Limited-Edition SLAM Collaboration
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has repeatedly struck gold with his signature sneaker line since teaming up with Under Armour. Now, Curry Brand is expanding in all directions and that means more exciting collaborations.
Curry Brand and SLAM unveiled their 30th Anniversary Pack earlier this week, which includes a limited-edition Curry 12 and Spawn FloTro. The very beginning and the latest installments of Curry's sneaker history with Under Armour.
Created to celebrate SLAM Magazine's 30th Anniversary, this friends and family limited edition pack from Curry Brand draws inspiration from Curry's first SLAM cover for Issue #173.
While these kicks are not getting released to the public, online shoppers can choose from Curry's new and retro hoop shoes in full-family sizing at UA.com.
Dubbed "The Can't Miss Kid" on the December 2013 issue's cover text, both the Spawn Flotro and Curry 12 feature graphics and storytelling from the magazine throughout their designs.
Inspired by readers tearing out the pages of SLAM to hang on their bedroom walls, each shoe features an all-over print of Curry's various SLAM covers with torn detailing.
The Spawn incorporates the custom cover print along the royal blue upper, while the Curry 12 highlights the print along its hero molded midsole piece. Both sneakers include an additional SLAM woven label tag along the heel, with each pair individually numbered out of just thirty total pairs per model.
To celebrate SLAM's impact on basketball culture and the magazine's 30th anniversary, Curry debuted both sneakers on Sunday, while dropping 30 points in a home win.
Curry Brand athletes, including the brand's latest addition of Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari, might be seen rocking these very exclusive pairs this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.