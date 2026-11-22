Michael Jordan was still playing baseball when Nike designer Tinker Hatfield created the Air Jordan 10. With Jordan's basketball future uncertain, Nike created the "City Pack" of player-exclusive colorways for players to wear during the 1994–95 NBA season.

Instead of a nationwide release, Nike dropped each of the five colorways only in its respective city (Chicago, New York, Orlando, Seattle, and Sacramento). This approach instantly made the collection legendary. For the first time ever, the Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" will enjoy a retro release this winter.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 5. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in Adult ($215) and Big Kid ($155) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Air Jordan 10 doesn't get nearly as many general releases as other models from the iconic signature line's golden era. Plus, the "Sacramento" colorway is even rarer. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway. | Nike

The "Sacramento" colorway features a monochromatic black design with Dark Concorda accents around the ankle collar. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo pops off the heels in Metallic Silver.

The outsole features the same legendary pattern that chronicles some of Jordan's early career achievements. Each wavy line of feats is highlighted in Dark Concord, with the Jumpman logo under the heel in Metallic Silver. Retro Air Jordan and Nike Air branding remain true to the original.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 10 features a genuine leather upper for durability, structure, and a premium feel. A padded mesh tongue adds breathability and comfort, while the speed-lacing system makes the shoe easier to lace.

Underfoot, full-length Air cushioning in the soft foam midsole provides a comfortable ride. Lastly, flex grooves in the rubber outsole's traction pattern still offer adequate traction. Most fans will wear these retro sneakers casually, but they have aged better than many of the other shoes from that era. Some NBA players still wear the Air Jordan 10.

Air Jordan 10 History

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 10 isn't associated with any of Jordan's championships, but he did wear the shoe during his unforgettable "Double Nickel" game in Madison Square Garden. Plus, the City Pack extended to different cities around the globe in 2016.

Each of the original 1995 colorways has returned slowly over the years, with "Sacramento" being the last release since "Seattle" in 2019. Fans who really want a pair should buy one, as we don't know if or when they will drop again. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.