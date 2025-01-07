Adidas Gives Derrick Rose Flowers After Legendary NBA Career
Derrick Rose was one of the most electrifying players in NBA history. Over his 15-year career, Rose was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2009 and became the youngest player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 at 22 years old.
As one of the brand’s most beloved athletes, adidas honored Rose’s legendary career with a celebratory weekend.
The festivities began on Thursday, January 2, with a one-day pop-up flower shop, Rose’s, at Tortoise Supper Club. Fans in attendance sent roses on Derrick’s behalf to loved ones who have impacted their lives.
Later that evening, Rose hosted an exclusive premiere of his short film Becoming a Rose at Soho House Chicago. In collaboration with adidas Basketball, the film is Rose’s love letter to Chicago and those who have supported his journey.
On Friday, Rose visited his alma mater, Simeon Career Academy, for the school’s first-ever alumni basketball game on Friday evening. Along with other Simeon alumni, they took on the varsity team to raise funds for several charities.
Saturday was a continuation of the celebration, with adidas curating a floral art installation at Clybourn Park. Those in attendance receive commemorative adidas x Derrick Rose merchandise.
During halftime of the Chicago Bulls vs the New York Knicks game, Rose was honored by the team that drafted him at number one in the 2009 NBA Draft.
On Derrick Rose Night, Rose’s former teammates Luol Deng, Thabo Sefolosha, Carlos Boozer, C.J Watson, Tony Snell, Brian Scalabrine, and Justin Holiday were in attendance. Joakim Noah, who played with Rose with the Knicks and Bulls, gave a moving tribute to her former teammate.
“This is a special night for Pooh,” Noah said, using Rose’s “Pooh Bear” nickname. “Pooh, this story is not just about your success; it’s about hope, it’s about overcoming adversity. Every time you step into the UC the fans are going to chant MVP.”
In retirement, Rose still works closely with adidas. Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God recently unveiled the highly anticipated "Derrick Rose" sample of the adidas Fear of God Athletics 2 High Top Basketball.
Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.