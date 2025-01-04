Damian Lillard's Adidas Sneakers are 40% Off Online
Damian Lillard had to wait almost 2.5 NBA seasons for the ninth installment of his signature sneaker line. However, good things come to people who wait. It has been quite the season for the Milwaukee Bucks guard.
Earlier this summer, adidas launched Lillard's ninth signature sneaker. The adidas Dame 9 has already dropped in several fan-favorite colorways that retell stories from Lillard's legendary basketball career. Not to mention, Lillard signed a lifetime sneaker deal with adidas last month.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the adidas Dame 9 is available at a major discount online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what consumers must know.
The adidas Dame 9 launched in August 2024 with a retail price of $120 in adult sizes. Several colorways have already hit shelves, and select styles are available at discounts as low as $72 (40% off) on the adidas website.
The discounted styles include the Solar Red, Purple Burst, Milwaukee Bucks, and Black Cobalt Blue colorways. Bucks fans and basketball players can expect more colorways to drop throughout the NBA season.
The adidas Dame 9 boasts a striking design that is a testament to meticulous precision, coupled with innovative features tailored for the most powerful athletes. This unique design is sure to intrigue and excite basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.
With the Bucks poised for another deep playoff run, athletes and fans can expect more exciting news from Lillard and adidas throughout the new year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.