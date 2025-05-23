Gunnar Henderson's Secret Source of Balance is Inside His Cleats
Gunnar Henderson has quickly become one of the future faces of MLB. The Baltimore Orioles shortstop won the AL Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger Award in 2023, and followed it up with his first All-Star appearance in 2024.
Baseball is in a constant arms race for new technology to gain an edge on the field. Henderson has unlocked a new advantage in an unlikely place — the insoles of his cleats.
Henderson has partnered with VKTRY Gear, a pioneer in insole technology and a leader in performance sports insoles. Made from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles are scientifically proven to enhance athletic performance and increase injury protection.
Most footwear features a thin foam insole, while popular aftermarket insoles come in foam and plastic. VKTRY offers a full-length, heel-to-toe carbon fiber baseplate. The insoles store and return energy, like a spring. They also offer real shock absorption, decelerating athletes as they land.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Henderson about his insoles, plans to recruit teammates and the future of his Under Armour partnership.
What made you want to officially partner with VKTRY?
Yeah, I've seen some of their products. I was actually scrolling through my Instagram and saw some of their products, and I was interested in the science behind them. After wondering how it worked, I had the opportunity to wear it, and they felt good.
Have you noticed a difference in how you feel and perform on the field?
Yeah, it just feels like I'm more in tune with my lower half. I feel like the insoles provide some good stability. That's the biggest thing, especially for baseball players, being able to have good stability.
Are you adding VKTRY insoles to all of your performance footwear or just cleats?
I've used them in my workout shoes as well. But yeah, it's mostly cleats and some workout shoes.
What percentage of the Orioles' dugout would you say wears custom insoles in their cleats?
Ah, I think it's just a few of us. I don't. I don't think too many guys have had the custom in souls.
Would you consider trying to recruit your teammates to VKTRY?
Yeah, some of the guys have asked me about them, so they're interested. So, we'll see.
What goes into picking your Under Armour cleats for each game? We have seen a wide range of options.
Yeah, it definitely depends on the color of the uniforms. That's the biggest thing. I usually have a couple of colorway options that I choose from on different uniforms. But on the road, I usually have two pairs that I choose from.
You've worn custom Curry cleats on the field. Do you have plans for more custom cleats this season?
Yeah, definitely for some of the future stuff, I'll have something in the work. So. those were some good ones that I had. I really like those.
Last question: How long until Under Armour gives the fans what they want - some Gunnar 1s?
Yeah, that'd be awesome. I'd have to come up with some designs, so I'd have to make it look cool for all the young kids out there. So, that'd be pretty sweet.
