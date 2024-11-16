Adidas Honors Kansas Coach Bill Self With Jayhawks Sneakers
The program may not get as much attention as other blue blood programs because it is not on the coast, but something special has been happening with the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team for a long time.
Bill Self took over as the Jayhawks coach in 2003 and has gradually become one of the most consistent coaches in college basketball history. This week, Self achieved another incredible accomplishment early in the season.
Self got his 591st win as coach of the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team, making him the winningest coach in Kansas University history.
Adidas is continuing to celebrate this historic moment for Coach by gifting him with fully customized "591" gear, including a varsity-style jacket with commemorative patches from his career highlights and KU-themed Superstar shoes.
Adidas also gifted Self and the Kansas men's basketball team custom 591 shirts after their 77-69 win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Atlanta on Tuesday, where they celebrated the historic feat with Coach in the locker room.
Unfortunately for hoops fans, Self's "591" sneakers are a coach-exclusive. However, they can choose from other colorways of the sneakers and Jayhawks-themed gear on the adidas website.
Kansas is back in action tonight against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, perhaps we will see Self rocking his adidas Superstar "591" sneakers on the court. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from college basketball and beyond.