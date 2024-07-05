Adidas Launches Donovan Mitchell's 6th Signature Sneaker
Earlier this week, Donovan Mitchell agreed to a three-year, $150 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that was not exciting enough, Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker with adidas officially hit shelves today.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads got their first look at the adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 when Mitchell debuted the hoop shoes in the NBA Playoffs. Mitchell debuted multiple colorways of the unreleased model throughout the Cavaliers' playoff run, including a heartfelt Mother's Day colorway.
However, the sneaker community has been most excited about the eye-catching "Camp" colorway. Luckily, those kicks are still available online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 launched in the "Camp" colorway on July 5. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
The model features an ultra-lightweight Lightstrike midsole and a unique rubber outsole with an elevated traction pattern. An internal bootie construction and TPU heel clip provide extra stability and support for high-flying players.
The "Camp" colorway sports a Purple Burst upper, contrasted by a Core Black ankle collar. Lastly, the Lucid Lemon provides the finishing touches on the laces, logos, and pull tabs. Mitchell added more hype to the sneaker's release with a viral video on social media shown below.
Mitchell's sixth signature has not yet been released in full-family sizing, but fans can expect more sizes and colorways in the near future. The 5x NBA All-Star always makes sure his loyal fanbase has plenty of footwear to choose from.
Adidas has built its basketball division around a cadre of exciting young guards. Mitchell has the third-longest active signature line among the elite group of athletes (behind Damian Lillard and James Harden), and there is no end in sight.
Unfortunately, Mitchell did make the Team USA basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. However, adidas will surely keep its foot on the pedal with a steady stream of new colorways and styles.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
