On x PLEASURES x The Loop Drop Streetwear Running Collection
Global running powerhouse On has collaborated with two US-based brands to bring to life a new streetwear-inspired collection of footwear and apparel.
The Swiss brand has officially launched a head-to-toe capsule collection in partnership with Los Angeles streetwear pioneers PLEASURES and Austin-based running collective The Loop.
The collection includes two shoes - the Cloudmonster Hyper PLS-TL ($220) and the Cloudmonster 2 PLS-TL ($180) - plus a tank, t-shirt, long-sleeve shirt, tights and shorts, all launching on May 8.
According to On, the exclusive collection reimagines classic On silhouettes with bold graphics, purpose-built for performance running and blended with street-inspired style.
“This collaboration is all about worlds colliding - in the best way,” said Dan Schade, general manager of the Americas at On.
To celebrate the collection drop, On hosted a variety of community events across the world, including a group run from the BSTN flagship store in Brixton, London, to a community run and party at The Loop in Austin, Texas.
Finally, a shakeout run, film screening, and celebration at the On Store in Abbot Kinney in Los Angeles, California, completes the mission.
“At its core, this collaboration is about building culture through running - celebrating its realness, its rawness, and the people who shape it. It’s a tribute to the curiosity and vision that community-first creatives bring to cities like Austin and LA, where this project was born,” Schade continued.
This latest three-headed capsule drop - available now via On.com - follows On's recent launch of a Zendaya-led trailer for the greatest film never made as part of the brand's "Zone Dreamers" marketing campaign.
