Soft Wins: The On Cloudsurfer Max Reframes Running Culture
For far too long, running culture has been associated with grinding out miles on pavement. Earlier this year, the Swiss sportswear brand On recruited Sesame Street character Elmo to help launch its Soft Wins campaign.
This week, On presents the next evolution of Soft Wins with a new chapter for Fall/Winter 2025.
Soft Wins returns with a deeper exploration of run culture, spotlighting softness not as a weakness but as a performance strategy shaped by the experiences of real athletes.
On athlete and four-time world champion, Hellen Obiri, stars in a campaign short film that shows softness helps athletes go further.
As part of the new chapter, the brand launched the Cloudsurfer Max, On's newest max-cushioned shoe, built for high-mileage comfort and everyday performance.
The Cloudsurfer Max is the newest addition to the Cloudsurfer family and the latest evolution in On's max-cushioned lineup.
The performance model is engineered for high-mileage runs, it features a high-stack midsole, double-layered CloudTec Phase, and a softer foam compound that delivers an ultra-smooth sensation, mile after mile.
Key design updates include a flat knit collar, new engineered mesh, and reworked eyestay construction, offering improved lockdown, breathability, and a sleeker silhouette. Bold colorways and elevated finishes make it a standout for everyday performance.
The On Cloudsurfer Max is available now for $180 in men's and women's sizes at On.com and in On retail stores worldwide.
Additionally, On's Fall/Winter 2025 performance run apparel collection drops along with the game-changing running shoes.
The apparel collection includes the Performance Tank, Performance Tights, Endurance Zip Bra, Performance-T, 5" Performance 2/1 Shorts, Climate Zip Hoodie, Socks, and a Cap.
