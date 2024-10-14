Adidas Relaunches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Retro Sneakers
When discussing basketball history, the conversation would be incomplete without noting the importance of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend was also an integral part of the basketball sneaker industry.
With the NBA season tipping off soon, adidas Basketball has unveiled the Jabbar – OG Royal Blue, which will return in both Hi and Lo styles. The brand is officially reintroducing Abdul-Jabbar's signature shoe and inspiring a new generation with the story of a true Original.
The Jabbar franchise was originally launched in 1978, making history as the first basketball sneaker to feature an athlete's face, highlighting Jabbar's influence beyond the court.
- Smooth Leather Tongue and Upper: Premium smooth leather covers the tongue and upper, providing a sleek and timeless appearance.
- Suede Toe Cap: A suede toe cap adds texture and a refined contrast to the smooth leather, ensuring both durability and a distinctive look.
- Soft Leather Collar and Lining: The soft leather collar and lining enhance comfort, delivering a luxurious feel with every wear.
- Cream White Midsole: A cream white midsole complements the vintage-inspired design, balancing the modern and retro elements.
The adidas Jabbar – OG Royal Blue Hi retails for $110, and Lo retails for $100 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and select retailers beginning October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST/ 7 a.m. PST.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.