The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" Drops This Week
Nike continues to push out retro sneakers in new and original colorways from Kobe Bryant's signature line. The brand has teamed up with Vanessa Bryant to recreate the classics and tell new stories through Kobe's iconic basketball shoes.
Much to Nike and Vanessa's credit, the number of releases and units produced continues to rise with each release. Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend have a chance to buy his shoes on a monthly basis.
Just in time for the spooky season, Bryant's fifth signature sneaker is dropping in a Halloween-themed colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" colorway.
Release Information
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 17. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $180 in adult sizes and $120 in grade school sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. Meanwhile, shoppers can find the kicks in select Foot Locker stores.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" will inevitably sell out quickly online and in stores. Fans who miss out on the initial drop can check out trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
In addition to the sneakers, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" collection will feature three t-shirts in different colors. All of which pay homage to the original inspiration of the shoe - Nike's 2011 "Broken Not Beaten" campaign.
The shirts featured an x-ray of Kobe's hand and noted the injuries he sustained throughout his legendary NBA career. Hand-written notes point out fractures, dislocations, and torn ligaments. Most importantly, it included five championship rings. It was an exciting marketing campaign that resonated with athletes and fans.
Sneaker Details
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" sports a Deep Royal Blue upper that is contrasted by Baltic Blue on the Swoosh and Kobe logos. The glow-in-the-dark outsoles and unmissable skeleton designs appear in Glacier Blue.
Of course, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro is an updated version of the 2010 original. Kobe debuted the model during the 2009-10 NBA season en route to securing his fifth and final NBA Championship.
Nike launched the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in January 2019 and has since dropped ten general-release colorways. The original colorways worn by Kobe on the court remain the most popular among old-school fans, but new styles like the "X-Ray" colorway introduce new fans to Kobe's career.
Modest technical upgrades include a Cushlon midsole replacing the original Phylon midsole with added Zoom Air units for extra comfort on the court. The fact that so few changes have to be made are a testament to the performance model's original design and cutting-edge technology.
Final Thoughts
Sneakerheads have been excited about the release of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" since the pictures first surfaced online. The level of excitement only grew when Vanessa officially announced the release information on her Instagram last month.
Now that Nike is pushing out so many of Kobe's sneakers, it is finally getting easier for the average consumer to find them online or in stores. However, this Halloween-themed colorway will be exciting for many casual fans.
So, it may not be as easy to find these kicks compared to the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Team Bank" colorways that are currently sitting on shelves in stores and available online in smaller sizes. Nevertheless, the Nike Kobe line is back, and that is a great thing for fans who have waited years for this moment.
With the NBA season starting up, athletes and fans can expect more Nike Kobe sneakers to drop in the coming months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.