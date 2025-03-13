Scoot Henderson's PUMA Sneakers Stand Out in "Caution" Colorway
At just 20 years old, Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson continues to show solid progress in his second NBA season. Additionally, his sophomore sneaker has been well-received by athletes and fans.
On Thursday, PUMA Hoops announced a bold new colorway for Henderson's second signature performance basketball shoe. The PUMA Scoot Zeros II "Caution" colorway hits stores next Friday.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros II "Caution" colorway will be available starting March 21 at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store, retailing for $100 in adult sizes.
According to PUMA, Henderson is too shifty. The latest version of his signature performance shoe, Scoot Zeros II, is decked out in an eye-catching "Caution" design as a warning to anyone trying to get in his way.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros II is inspired by Henderson's personal mantra (O.D.D.: Overly Determined to Dominate) and his shifty style of play. This iteration features a magnetic blend of Rickie Orange, Speed Yellow, and PUMA Black.
The model features a sleek, streamlined design with bold colors, NITROFOAM cushioning, PWRTAPE for upper durability and internal reinforcement, and a high-performance rubber outsole for end-to-end play.
Henderson's second signature sneaker has already dropped in multiple colorways, which has excited the footwear community. Luckily for athletes and fans, Henderson and PUMA show no signs of slowing down.
Henderson signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with Puma in June 2022. PUMA's gamble by investing in an unproven teenager on the NBA G League Ignite roster has paid off, as Henderson has one of the more exciting sneakers in the NBA
Henderson debuted the PUMA Scoot Zeros II at 2024 NBA Media Day, and the shoes hit shelves just before the end of the holiday shopping season.
In October, we spoke with Henderson about how serious he took the design process of the shoe.
