Converse projects SGA's logo all over Boston after beating Celtics
NBA fans were treated to a potential NBA Finals preview and a new rivalry on Wednesday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a road win against the Boston Celtics 118-112.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and then took over the city of Boston with the help of his sneaker sponsor.
After the game, Converse projected Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo over multiple buildings. It was easily one of the best marketing moves of the NBA season so far.
Similar to a Batman signal, Converse used a light to project Gilgeous-Alexander's logo on the Prudential Tower, Converse headquarters, and the TD Garden. Fans and media members immediately began sharing pictures on social media.
Of course, Converse is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Additionally, the American sportswear brand has a history with the city as Celtics legend Larry Bird popularized the Converse Weapon alongside Lakers star Magic Johnson in the 1980s.
The marketing move was so bold that it would have made the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers and Bird-led Celtics think it was too irreverent (although the late great Jerry West might have been cool with it).
But old-school NBA fans and sneakerheads yearn for something organic and original. They received that courtesy of Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander last night.
Plastering the opponent's logo all over the home team's city is a great way to stir up new beef and drive up hype for his upcoming sneaker release.
Converse unveiled Gilgeous-Alexander's logo last December, and the NBA MVP candidate debuted his first signature sneaker in February. The Converse SHAI 001 will have a limited global release in Fall 2025.
This provocative move did not surprise Gilgeous-Alexander, as he is the creative director of Converse Basketball. Now, we get to wait for the Celtics and other sneaker brands to respond in kind.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a signature athlete for Jordan Brand (which took shots at Anthony Edwards and adidas last year). Additionally, Jaylen Brown started his own sneaker brand in 2024.
