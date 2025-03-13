P.J. Tucker Rocks Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers in Knicks Debut
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
P.J. Tucker has not played for the New York Knicks since signing a 10-day contract last week. However, Tucker was suited up in uniform for last night's game win over the Portland Trail Blazers and participated in warm-ups.
Even though the NBA veteran did not see any action, he did grab headlines in the footwear world. Tucker is widely considered the sneaker king in the NBA and demands the attention of sneakerheads every time he steps on the court.
So, what kicks would the 39-year-old wear on the court with his Knicks uniform? Many people, including Knicks teammate Josh Hart, had hoped to see Tucker lace up some of his limited-edition Nike Kobe sneakers.
While Tucker did not wear Nike Kobes, he still impressed fans by debuting a player-exclusive colorway of Devin Booker's first signature Nike sneaker. Tucker wore the Nike Book 1 in the "Glacier Blue" colorway.
The Nike Book 1 "Glacier Blue" featured a bright blue upper contrasted by a black Swoosh logo accented in white. It was a solid colorway but far from the sneaker legend's best work.
This is not the first time Tucker has debuted a new colorway of the Nike Book 1. Last April, he debuted a college-themed colorway of Devin Booker's sneakers.
Many fans expected to see Tucker reprise the Nike Book 1 "Kentucky vs. Texas" colorway as it features Knicks colors (even if it was inspired by Tucker and Booker's alma maters).
It is safe to assume the "Glacier Blue" colorway will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several other general release colorways of the Nike Book 1 on theNike website.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Hopefully, Tucker gets a chance to prove himself on the court with the Knicks. Or at least, keep tantalizing fans with his ultra-rare basketball shoes down the stretch of the NBA regular season.
