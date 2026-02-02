Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant for NBA All-Star Weekend

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has yet to make his season debut, but his presence is still felt in the NBA. With Los Angeles hosting the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Irving is using the opportunity to show love to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

On Monday morning, ANTA unveiled the ANTA KAI 3 "KAI Mentality" basketball shoes, alongside the Hélà Roots "KAI Mentality" lifestyle sneakers. This is not a collaboration between ANTA and the Bryant estate, and there is no direct mention of Bryant - but the influence is clear.

The ANTA KAI3 "KAI Mentality" colorway and apparel. | ANTA

According to ANTA, the "KAI Mentality" draws inspiration from Irving's mental approach to the game. The colorway celebrates the game, honors Irving's mentors, and pays tribute to a city draped in purple and gold.

The ANTA Hélà Roots is a lifestyle sneaker that was designed exclusively for Irving. It honors his deep spiritual and cultural lineage. The sole is divided into four symbolic "plates," each representing a core tenet of Irving's worldview, merging meaning, heritage, and modern design.

The ANTA Hélà Roots "Mentality" colorway. | ANTA

The ANTA KAI3 is Irving's third signature shoe with the brand. It is a performance basketball shoe that delivers lightweight responsiveness, multidirectional traction, and locked-in support engineered for quick cuts and explosive movement.

The ANTA KAI3 "Mentality" colorway and apparel. | ANTA

The outsole text on the left shoe reads: All-Star, New York City, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, and Houston. Featured color callouts include: Mint Smoke Ink Gray, Rock Camo Ash, Lotus Root Gray, and Ming Toe Brown. The ANTA KAI 3 "NBA All-Star Weekend Pack" includes:

KAI 3 “KAI Mentality”

Hélà Roots “KAI Mentality”

Hélà All-Star Hoodie

Hélà All-Star Shirt

Hélà All-Star Short

The ANTA KAI3 "Mentality" colorway and apparel. | ANTA

As part of the All-Star Weekend activation, customers who purchase any ANTA item between February 2-14 at the ANTA U.S. flagship store in Beverly Hills will receive a golden ticket granting two passes to ANTA and Irving’s "Antaland" event at the Santa Monica Pier on February 15, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 13-15, and hoops fans can expect plenty of exciting sneaker news. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

