The 10 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (February 3-7)

Every footwear brand competes on a near-daily basis with constant sneaker drops, but some weeks mean more than others. With the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star quickly approaching, fans will soon be treated to some incredible new sneakers.

It should come as no surprise that Nike plans to dominate this week with a wide range of options for consumers. Below are the ten best sneakers dropping between February 3-7, 2026.

Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Persian Violet"

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Persian Violet and Glacier Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Persian Violet and Glacier Blue" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "USA"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "USA" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "USA" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "City of Champions"

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "City of Champions" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "City of Champions" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro "City of Champions"

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro "City of Champions" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Mind 001 "Black and Hyper Crimson"

The Nike Mind 001 "Black and Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 001 "Black and Hyper Crimson" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5. Online shoppers can buy the slides for $95 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Mind 002 "Black and Hyper Crimson"

The Nike MIND 002 "Black and Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 "Black and Hyper Crimson" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red"

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 in the "Prime Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $170 in adult sizes and $122 in big kid sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Book 2 "Spiridon"

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day"

The Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $90-$220 on the Nike SNKRS app.

