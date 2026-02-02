The 10 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (February 3-7)
Every footwear brand competes on a near-daily basis with constant sneaker drops, but some weeks mean more than others. With the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star quickly approaching, fans will soon be treated to some incredible new sneakers.
It should come as no surprise that Nike plans to dominate this week with a wide range of options for consumers. Below are the ten best sneakers dropping between February 3-7, 2026.
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Persian Violet"
The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Persian Violet and Glacier Blue" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "USA"
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "USA" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "City of Champions"
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "City of Champions" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Kobe 1 Protro "City of Champions"
The Nike Kobe 1 Protro "City of Champions" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Mind 001 "Black and Hyper Crimson"
The Nike Mind 001 "Black and Hyper Crimson" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5. Online shoppers can buy the slides for $95 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Mind 002 "Black and Hyper Crimson"
The Nike Mind 002 "Black and Hyper Crimson" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red"
The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $170 in adult sizes and $122 in big kid sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble"
The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Book 2 "Spiridon"
The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day"
The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $90-$220 on the Nike SNKRS app.
