The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of January

The first month of 2026 is in the books, and there were plenty of footwear highlights throughout the NBA. Usually, January is overshadowed by the preceding holidays and the following All-Star Weekend.

However, that may not be the case this year as players brought the heat all month long. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best basketball shoes worn in NBA games throughout January 2026.

10. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Hellcat"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Hellcat" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

LA Clippers guard James Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Hellcat" colorway on release day. Fans can buy the all-black kicks for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

9. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink"

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink" colorway. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink" colorway on Christmas Day and wore it multiple times throughout January. Online shoppers can buy the pink and black hoop shoes for $130 at adidas.com.

8. Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo "Juju"

Stephen Curry wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo "Juju " colorway. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry showed love to USC Trojans guard Juju Watkins by wearing the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo "Juju" colorway. Online shoppers can still find the Trojans-inspired shoes for $210 in select sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

7. Nike LeBron 23 "Oregon Ducks"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Oregon" colorway. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted the player-exclusive colorway Nike LeBron 23 "Oregon Ducks" colorway. The shoes will not be released to the public, but fans can choose from general-release styles for $210 at Nike.com.

6. Nike Ja 3 "Reverse Daybreak"

Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3 "Reverse Daybreak" colorway. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Ja 3 that flipped the "Daybreak" design. Online shoppers can choose from general-release colorways of the Nike Ja 3 for $125-$145 at Foot Locker.

5. Jordan 40.28 "Paolo"

Paolo Banchero wears the Jordan 40.28 "Paolo" colorway. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wore the Jordan 40.28 in the player-exclusive "Paolo" colorway multiple times last month. Unfortunately, there is still no release information for the Jordan 40.28.

4. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Weatherman"

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol.10. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Weatherman" colorway. The blue and orange sneakers do not yet have a release date, but they are expected to hit shelves later this year.

3. Nike GT Cut 3 "All-Star"

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut 3 "All-Star" colorway. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is getting his own signature shoe soon. In the meantime, he continues to debut incredible unreleased colorways like the Nike GT Cut 3 "All-Star" colorway.

2. Nike LeBron 23 "Cleveland"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Cleveland" colorway. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 23 "Cleveland" colorway against the Cavaliers. The colorway drew inspiration from the Nike LeBron 7 he wore during the 2009-10 NBA season.

1. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Knicks"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low "Knicks" colorway. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reportedly does not want a signature shoe. That is fine with us as he continues to debut incredible kicks like the Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low "Knicks" colorway.

More Basketball Shoe News

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' shows love to Inglewood.

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' is out now.

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Hydrogen Blue" drops this weekend.

The Grateful Dead and Oregon Ducks teamed up on the Nike Sabrina 3.