Adidas Unveils Star-Studded Signings for MLB Opening Day
Opening Day did not disappoint as it provided plenty of highlights for baseball fans worldwide. While every sportswear brand brought its best stuff for the new season, adidas stood out the most with its new signings.
The adidas baseball and softball division (called adidas Dugout) announced the addition of young superstars Oneil Cruz, Jackson Chourio, Kristian Campbell, and Bryan Woo to its MLB roster.
The new class joins a star-studded lineup of rising talent and veterans alike, including Julio Rodríguez, Jackson Holliday, Trea Turner, and Jose Ramirez.
Earlier this year, adidas signed #1 prospect Ethan Holliday to a NIL deal, adding yet another elite athlete to its next-gen lineup.
According to the brand's press release, "adidas is proud to partner with these players who, while still early in their careers, boast the confidence of those whose names will long be remembered."
Capitalizing on the moment, adidas has created personalized player-exclusive (PE) cleats for many of their games this weekend.
In addition to vets like Adolis Garcia, Kike Hernández, and José Ramírez, next-gen guys like Jackson Holliday and Julio Rodriguez will be sporting personalized cleats – with more eye-catching designs to follow throughout the season.
Athletes and fans can stock up on adidas baseball gear by visiting the adidas website. There, they will find the best performance gear the iconic company has to offer.
MLB fans can expect adidas Dugout to continue elevating the next generation of baseball and work with them to drive the sport forward. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from MLB.
