Ken Griffey Jr.'s Iconic Nike Sneakers Return in Seattle Mariners Colors
MLB Opening Day is this week, and the buzz around baseball could not be more electric. Fans have endured the long, cold winter months and will soon be met with warm days at the baseball park.
America's pastime always has a way of making adults feel like children, and so do sneakers. Luckily for old-school baseball fans and sneakerheads, some of the most iconic kicks from the 1990s are returning this year.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s first signature sneaker is returning in fan-favorite Seattle Mariners colors.
According to multiple footwear websites, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is scheduled to drop in the "Freshwater" colorway in the Holiday 2025 season.
The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater" colorway was last released in August 2021 for $170 in adult sizes. The retro trainers currently have an average resale price of $266 on StockX.
Nike has not yet released official images of the upcoming retro release, but it is safe to expect the Swoosh to stick with their winning formula that has lasted decades.
The "Freshwater" colorway features a synthetic teal upper contrasted by black nubuck overlays, ankle straps, heel pull tabs, and tongues.
Meanwhile, pops of white accent the laces, Griffey's jersey number "24" on the ankle straps, Swoosh logos, and Nike branding. Lastly, the heel Swooshes are outlined in red stitching to complete the baseball theme.
The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 has enjoyed retro releases in several styles over the years, but fans can never get enough of the Marines-themed colorway.
Just as Griffey's swagger and silky smooth swing remain timeless, so does his legendary footwear catalog. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all footwear news from MLB and beyond.
