Ronald Acuña Jr. is the New Face of Nike Underwear in MLB
Tomorrow is Opening Day in MLB, and all of the players will suit up in clean new uniforms and gear. However, no player is as swaggy as Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Acuña is one of the most electric baseball players in the world and adds to his legendary status with his player-exclusive Nike cleats and accessories (not to mention the iced-out chains).
The four-time MLB All-Star always keeps fans on their toes, but no one was expecting his latest endeavor with Nike. On Wednesday, Acuña was announced as the first MLB player to be the face of Nike underwear.
Acuña shared pictures from the campaign photo shoot on his Instagram with the caption, "When you are comfortable, you are confident. #nikeunderwear #teamnike @nike @nikediamond."
According to Rimas Sports, Acuña will be the centerpiece of the highly anticipated Spring 2025 (SP25) campaign, marking a significant moment for both Nike and the baseball community.
This exciting announcement builds on the unstoppable momentum of Acuña in the sportswear world. Last season, Acuña debuted his signature logo and launched his first apparel collection with Nike.
After spending most of last year recovering from an ACL tear, Acuña will start this season on the 10-day injured list.
However, thanks to his explosive playing style and unmatched style, Acuña will be the face of the Braves and Nike Baseball for as long as he wants.
