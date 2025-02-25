First Look: Nike is dropping Kobe baseball gear in Dodgers colors
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant conquered the basketball shoe industry a long time ago. Nike and Vanessa Bryant expanded the brand to football fields with limited-edition cleats this past Fall and Winter. Now, they are planning to dominate the baseball diamond.
One of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2025 will be the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Dodgers" colorway. While athletes of all ages and backgrounds will be after those performance basketball shoes, it is baseball players who get extra love this Spring.
To match the sneaker release, Nike is reportedly dropping baseball gear to match in a Dodgers-themed colorway. Complex Sneakers shared a picture of the chest protector and shin guards on X (embedded above). Meanwhile, Nice Kicks added pictures of the sliding mitts (embedded below).
Now, baseball players and fans have began sharing early pictures of the baseball gear. So far, it appears to just be a catcher's chest protector, shin guards, and sliding mitts in an exquisite colorway that pays homage to the Black Mamba.
Each item features the same distinctive shade of Dodgers blue, with white Kobe logos and Swooshes, while red detailing provides the finishing touch.
Most notably, Bryant's first jersey number (8) appears in red on the sliding mitts. Although Bryant switched to the jersey number 24 around the time he signed with Nike during his playing days, he wore a custom Dodgers jersey to a 2018 World Series game.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro drops in the "Dodgers" colorway on April 13, 2025 (Mamba Day). Online shoppers can try to buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, website, and select retailers.
Ever since Natalia Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" colorway in 2023, fans have chirped about the unreleased sneakers. The hype grew even louder when Vanessa Bryant gifted the unreleased kicks to the Dodgers last Spring to celebrate "Mamba Day."
Currently, there are no official images, pricing, or release information for the Dodgers-themed Nike Kobe baseball gear. However, fans can expect Nike to hype up the release as the big day approaches.
While some fans are still disappointed that it is tough to buy the most sought-after Nike Kobe sneakers, it has gotten much easier to find Bryant's signature basketball shoes and apparel on the Nike website.
With baseball season starting up, fans can expect to see more Nike Kobe baseball gear appear on MLB fields. Perhaps Dodgers catcher Will Smith might be the first player to debut the equipment during a game.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Alex Caruso debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" on court.
Bronny James discusses the future of his player-exclusive Nike LeBron sneakers.
Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are under $100 online.
Bryce Harper and Under Armour "Bring the Juice" to Spring Training.
Elly De La Cruz brings the heat to Spring Training with his Air Jordan cleats.